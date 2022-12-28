In girls’ basketball
Watseka 45, Danville 26. Becca Benoit’s 11 points and Jasmine Essington’s 10 points fronted the offense as the visiting Warriors (10-2) earned their fourth win in a row, besting the Vikings in nonconference action. Benoit and Megan Martin each hauled in five rebounds for Watseka, which secured seven points apiece from Martin and Brianna Denault. Amara McFarland paced Danville with 14 points, and Soriah Gouard added eight points.
Blue Devil Classic At Bismarck
Cissna Park 50, Armstrong-Potomac 42. Addison Lucht swished three three-pointers and logged 22 points for the Timberwolves, who held off the Trojans in each squad’s tournament debut. Lucht tallied 17 of her points after halftime for Cissna Park, which garnered at least three points from six other athletes. Mikayla Knake (eight points) and Josie Neukomm (six points) led that contingent. A-P’s Kyla Bullington led all scorers with 25 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Brynn Spencer and Cami Saltsgaver each added six points.
Cissna Park 52, Oakwood 29. Lucht delivered another 20 points for the Timberwolves (12-2) in their second victory of the day, this one coming versus the Comets (88). Knake hit four three-pointers and logged 15 points for Cissna Park as well. Taylor’s 10 points and Wright’s nine points fueled Oakwood, which is 1-1 in the tournament.
In boys’ basketball
Heritage/BHRA Christmas Tournament At Broadlands
Armstrong-Potomac 41, Heritage 38. Kollin Asbury was the star of the show for the Trojans, who began their tournament with a narrow victory against the host Hawks. Asbury netted 20 points for A-P and was complemented by Cain Buhr’s nine points and Cole Bailey’s seven points. Rylan White sank a trio of three-pointers and finished with 11 points for Heritage, which claimed nine points from Drew Williams and eight points from Timmy Wilson.
Salt Fork 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32. The Storm boasted a 39-20 lead by halftime against the Buffaloes, ultimately cruising to victory in each side’s tournament opener. Garrett Taylor and Blake Norton each reached double figures scoring for Salt Fork, with the former putting up 20 points and the latter accounting for 15 points. Blake Hettmansberger’s eight points and Jameson Remole’s seven points also stood out. Cameron Steinbaugh’s 11 points and Aaron Maquet’s 10 points led G-RF.
Salt Fork 73, Armstrong-Potomac 27. The Taylor-Norton combination again proved potent for the Storm (11-0), which stayed unbeaten on the season and moved to 2-0 in the tournament. Each athlete finished with 20 points in this game, and Salt Fork added seven points apiece from Hettmansberger and Kamdyn Keller. A-P (3-7), which fell to 1-1 in the tournament, received nearly all of its scoring from Asbury (21 points).
Heritage 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63. Five players reached double figures scoring for the host Hawks (3-7), who ended a four-game skid and defeated the Buffaloes (2-7) to move to 1-1 in the tournament. White buried five three-pointers and finished with 15 points for Heritage, whose output was closely followed by those of Julliyan Gray (14 points), Robert Holloman (13 points), Williams (12 points) and Wilson (10 points). G-RF, which is 0-2 in the tournament, received all of its points from four players: Steinbaugh (22 points), Maquet (18 points, four threes), A’Jhon Watson (13 points) and J.J. Hall (10 points).
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 54, Indiana Math & Science 42. Brett Meidel
produced nine of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, helping the host Blue Devils overcome a 34-32 deficit through three periods and earn a tournament-opening win versus the Titans. Ayden Ingram banked seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as well for BHRA, which gained 11 points from Isaiah Tidwell.
Milford 73, Villa Grove 38. Nine different athletes pocketed at least two points each for the Bearcats, who began their tournament stay by overwhelming the Blue Devils. Sawyer Laffoon drilled three three-pointers in a 15-point outing for Milford, which snared 14 points from Gavin Schunke, 13 points from Adin Portwood and nine points from RJ Mann. Villa Grove, which trailed just 24-20 at halftime, was powered by Lukas Shadwick’s 13 points, Robert Fancher’s eight points and Peyton Smith’s six points.
Milford 72, Indiana Math & Science 50. Laffoon bucketed three more three-pointers and 24 more points overall as the Bearcats (10-3) improved to 2-0 in the tournament by besting the Titans. Portwood wasn’t far behind his teammate in scoring with 23 points for Milford, and the two combined to shoot 14 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 82, Villa Grove 55. Putting four players in double figures gave the host Blue Devils (10-2) more than enough power to overcome the Blue Devils (4-7) and move to 2-0 in the tournament. Hayden Rice was at the head of that quartet with 18 points, sinking four three-pointers. He was followed by Meidel with 17 points and both Ingram and Tidwell with 14 points. Villa Grove, which slipped to 0-2 in the tournament, was led by the trio of Shadwick (15 points), Layne Rund (14 points) and Fancher (13 points) added four points.
Kankakee Holiday Tournament
Momence 68, Cissna Park 41. The Timberwolves (1-12) fell behind 20-5 in the first quarter and wound up suffering a Blue Division first-round loss as a result. Gavin Spitz bagged a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds for Cissna Park, which accepted nine points from Gabe Bohlmann. Seth Walder chipped in four points and four assists,