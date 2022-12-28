In girls’ basketball

Watseka 45, Danville 26. Becca Benoit’s 11 points and Jasmine Essington’s 10 points fronted the offense as the visiting Warriors (10-2) earned their fourth win in a row, besting the Vikings in nonconference action. Benoit and Megan Martin each hauled in five rebounds for Watseka, which secured seven points apiece from Martin and Brianna Denault. Amara McFarland paced Danville with 14 points, and Soriah Gouard added eight points.

