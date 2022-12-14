In boys’ basketball
Iroquois West 38, Chrisman 14. The Raiders (3-5) cruised to a road win over VVC foe Chrisman (2-9) to snap a two-game losing streak.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 61, Watseka 20. The visiting Falcons (6-1) overwhelmed the Warriors (3-4) in nonconference action to post their fourth straight victory.
Iroquois West 51, Chrisman 34. Tyler Read put forth a game-high 21 points, Sam McMillan registered 17 points and six rebounds and Iroquois West (4-2) won its Vermilion Valley Conference opener on the road. Colton Brazelton registered 15 points to lead Chrisman (2-6).
Milford 76, Armstrong-Potomac 45. Sawyer Laffoon was on target from three-point range, making seven three-pointers and finishing with a game-high 33 points to lead the Bearcats (4-2) to a road win. Gavin Schunke (18 points) and Adin Portwood (16 points) joined in on the fun for Milford. Evan Schluter scored 14 points to lead the Trojans (2-4).
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63, Cissna Park 41. Cameron Steinbaugh dropped 25 points, Aaron Maquet chipped in 13 points and JJ Hall added 11 points to help the Buffaloes (2-3) earn a Vermilion Valley Conference win on their home floor. Cissna Park (0-7) was led by Gavin Spitz’s 19-point performance.
Chrisman 61, Cissna Park 42. Chrisman snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up its first VVC victory of the season with Tuesday’s home win against Cissna Park. The Cardinals (3-7) started strong and finished strong against the Timberwolves, with Nic Eddy leading the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Francis also had 17 points and five assists in the win. Gavin Spitz paced Cissna Park (0-8) with 20 points.
Iroquois West 53, Watseka 21. Iroquois West stayed unbeaten in early VVC action with Tuesday’s 32-point victory against Watseka (4-5). Both teams started slow before the Raiders (5-2) turned it on in the second quarter to take what turned out to be an insurmountable lead. Cannon Leonard had 19 points and seven rebounds for Iroquois West, Kyler Meents chipped in 14 points and Sam McMillan made it three Raiders in double figures with 12 points. Hagen Hoy made a pair of three-pointers and was one of three Warriors with six points.
Milford 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21. Milford held G-RF to single digits in all four quarters and overcame its own slow start to put together a 33-point VVC road win Tuesday night. Adin Portwood outscored the Buffaloes by himself, knocking down five three-pointers and scoring 24 points for the Bearcats (5-2). Sawyer Laffoon added 14 points in the win. Cameron Steinbaugh finished with 10 points for G-RF (2-4).
In girls’ basketball
Iroquois West Holiday Tournament
At Gilman and Onarga
Herscher 55, Milford 25. Top-seeded Herscher cruised past eighth-seeded Milford to open play in Gilman.
Hoopeston Area 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 42. The second-seeded Cornjerkers kept the fifth-seeded Panthers at bay to remain in the hunt for the tournament title.
Iroquois West 43, Dwight 22. Tournament host Iroquois West had little problem with Dwight as the third-seeded Raiders nearly doubled up the sixth-seeded Trojans in their first game of the event.
Iroquois West 42, Hoopeston Area 20. The Raiders (5-5) took their home floor again a few hours later and downed the Cornjerkers (5-5) to remain unbeaten on the weekend. They’ll face Herscher on Monday night after the Tigers beat Clifton Central 49-42 in the second round.
Wilmington 42, Milford 24. The Bearcats (1-11) faced fifth-seeded Wilmington and will await a meeting with Dwight on Monday night following a convincing Wildcats win.
Herscher 54, Iroquois West 22. The tournament-host Raiders (5-6) suffered their first loss of the event across three contests, and they’ll end play Wednesday with a matchup versus Clifton Central.
Hoopeston Area 54, Clifton Central 36. Claire Dixon tallied 17 points for the Cornjerkers (6-5), who improved to 2-1 in the tournament by besting the Comets. Brylie Cox added 10 points for Hoopeston Area, which will meet Herscher on Wednesday to end its event stay.
Dwight 52, Milford 43. The Bearcats (1-12) fell to 0-3 in tournament play with this narrow loss to the Trojans. Both Hunter Mowrey and Brynlee Wright neared a double-double for Milford. Mowrey finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Wright came up with 16 points and eight boards. The Bearcats close tournament play Wednesday versus Gardner-South Wilmington.
Nontournament
Westville 51, Milford 33. A dominant outing from Hunter Mowrey — 24 points, 16 rebounds and three steals — wasn’t enough to lift the host Bearcats past the Tigers (4-5) in VVC play. Brynlee Wright chipped in eight rebounds for Milford (1-9), which was outscored 14-4 in the second quarter.
Cissna Park 51, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33. The host Timberwolves (8-1) earned a Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Buffaloes (6-3) thanks to a 22-point performance from Mikayla Knake, nine points from Josie Neukomm, seven points and five boards from Sophia Duis and five points from Regan King.
Watseka 58, Tri-Point 34. Eighteen points and eight rebounds from Ava Swartz, 12 points from Brianna Denault, 11 points and nine boards from Becca Benoit and 10 points from Emily Miller powered the visiting Warriors (8-2) to their second victory in a row.
Cissna Park 57, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43. Addison Lucht returned from a previous injury to produce 17 points, four rebounds and three steals as the visiting Timberwolves (9-1) won their third consecutive Vermilion Valley Conference matchup, this one over the Blue Devils (3-6). Morgan Sinn and Sophia Duis each added 10 points for Cissna Park, which bagged seven points from Mikayla Knake. BHRA, which was outscored 24-8 in the second quarter, was led by Natalie Clapp’s 16 points and Mikayla Cox’s 10 points.
Watseka 42, Oakwood 25. The visiting Warriors (5-5) rushed out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter versus the Comets, using that momentum to pick up a VVC win. Ava Swartz connected four times from beyond the three-point arc and finished with 16 points for Watseka, complemented by eight points each from Becca Benoit and Jasmine Essington. Addie Wright’s eight points, Jaydah Arrowsmith’s seven points and Nikita Taylor’s six points made up most of Oakwood’s offense.