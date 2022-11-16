In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic
- Clifton Central 40, Milford 37. Despite a massive double-double from Hunter Mowrey, the Bearcats (0-1) were dealt a tournament-opening defeat. Mowrey compiled 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots for Milford, whose Brynlee Wright nearly added a double-double of her own (nine points, 14 rebounds, six assists, four steals, three blocks).
- Armstrong-Potomac 46, Tri-Point 29. The Trojans (1-0) used a 15-4 scoring edge in the third quarter to pick up a win in their tournament debut. Kyla Bullington tossed in 17 points to power the A-P attack, which netted nine points from Gigi Mulvaney and eight points from Cami Saltsgaver.
- Cissna Park 71, Momence 7. The host Timberwolves (1-0) routed their first tournament foe behind stellar play on both ends of the floor. Addison Lucht (20 points), Mikayla Knake (16 points), Brooklyn Stadeli (10 points) and Josie Neukomm (eight points) powered Cissna Park.
At Watseka
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46, Momence 31. The Blue Devils (1-0) took care of business in their season-opening game, beginning tournament play with a victory. Beth McMahon went off for 24 points to pace BHRA, draining a trio of three-pointers along the way. Draycee Nelson and Mikayla Cox each added six points.
- Watseka 46, Clifton Central 27. The host Warriors (1-0) began their season on the right side of things, earning a tournament victory. Becca Benoit and Ava Swartz fronted a balanced scoring contingent for Watseka, producing 13 and 10 points, respectively. Jasmine Essington wasn’t far behind with eight points.
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
- Iroquois West 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41. Shea Small was a force for the Raiders (1-0) as they fended off the host Falcons (0-1) in a tournament opener at Gibson City. Small turned in a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists and five steals. Ilyana Nambo (14 points, seven rebounds) also excelled for IW, which recived 15 points from Adelynn Scharp. GCMS’s Savannah Shumate led all scorers with 19 points.
At Paxton
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Iroquois West 26. A low-scoring tournament contest went in favor of the Panthers (1-1), who edged out the Raiders (1-1) in each squad’s second game of the event. Emily Robidoux paced PBL with 13 points. Shea Small hit 7 of 9 free throws on her way to 13 points for IW, also recording eight rebounds, two assists and four steals. Ilyana Nambo provided seven points, four rebounds and two steals for the Raiders, and Aubrey Wagner snagged six rebounds.