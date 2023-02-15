In boys’ basketball

Hoopeston Area 58, Watseka 45. Hoopeston Area used a strong fourth quarter to push past the host Warriors in recording a VVC win. The Cornjerkers only led 42-39 after three quarters before Owen Root and Kendrick Sigerill shined in the final quarter, with Root scoring a team-high 16 points and Sigerill accounting for 15 points. Anthony Zamora also had 15 points for Hoopeston Area (15-13). Hagen Hoy scored a game-high 17 points on the strength of five three-pointers for Wateska (6-20) and teammate Evan LaBelle added 12 points.

Tags

Trending Food Videos