Hoopeston Area 58, Watseka 45. Hoopeston Area used a strong fourth quarter to push past the host Warriors in recording a VVC win. The Cornjerkers only led 42-39 after three quarters before Owen Root and Kendrick Sigerill shined in the final quarter, with Root scoring a team-high 16 points and Sigerill accounting for 15 points. Anthony Zamora also had 15 points for Hoopeston Area (15-13). Hagen Hoy scored a game-high 17 points on the strength of five three-pointers for Wateska (6-20) and teammate Evan LaBelle added 12 points.
Iroquois West 59, Milford 42. Iroquois West rode a dominant and record-setting performance from Cannon Leonard to notch its 20th win of the season. Leonard dropped in a game-high 40 points to go along with 18 rebounds and set a new program record for most career rebounds when he grabbed his 886th rebound in the VVC win. Sam McMillan (nine points, six assists) also contributed for the Raiders (20-5), who jumped out to a 24-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Adin Portwood scored a team-high 22 points for Milford (20-9), while Gavin Schunke added 11 points.
Cissna Park 49, Watseka 38. Chase Petry and Tyler Neukomm combined for 24 points to help the host Timberwolves (6-24) deal the Warriors (7-20) a Vermilion Valley Conference loss. Neukomm’s 10 points was nearly matched by nine points apiece from Colson Carley and Gavin Spitz, while Watseka was paced by Tucker Milk’s 15 points.
Prairie Central 59, Iroquois West 29. Tyler Curl scored 17 points, Dylan Bazzell added 11 points and Drew Fehr chipped in eight points to power the Hawks to a nonconference win in Gilman. The Hawks (26-2) returned to full strength for the first time since late December as Levi Goad and Drew Haberkorn both joined the lineup after battling injuries. Haberkorn added eight points of his own in six minutes of action. Tyler Read paced the Raiders (20-6) with seven points, while Cannon Leonard added six points.
Iroquois West 51, South Newton (Ind.) 20. The visiting Raiders (21-6) led 26-9 at halftime against their out-of-state foe and cruised to a nonconference win as a result. Tyler Read’s 15 points and Cannon Leonard’s 12 points fueled IW’s offense, which gained six points apiece from Kyler Meents and Dean Clendenen.
Watseka 44, Grant Park 41. Becca Benoit had 14 points and seven rebounds, Ava Swartz added 10 points and Watseka girls’ basketball held on for a 44-41 home win against Grant Park. Megan Martin and Brianna Denault also supplied seven points apiece for the Warriors (21-7).
Watseka 40, Milford 12. A strong first half propelled the Warriors (23-7) past the host Bearcats (5-15) as Watseka built a 23-7 lead after the opening 16 minutes of play. Becca Benoit paced Watseka with 19 points and Ava Swartz added 10 points, while half of Milford’s scoring came from Hunter Mowrey’s six-point contribution.