In boys’ baseball

Milford 9, Cissna Park 2. Max Cook and Adin Portwood drove in two runs apiece to help the Bearcats (2-2) deal the Timberwolves (1-4) a Vermilion Valley Conference loss in Milford. Portwood also struck out six batters over the course of four innings of work on the mound, with Cissna Park’s offense stemming from runs from Gavin Spitz and Brayden Bruens.