In boys’ baseball
Milford 9, Cissna Park 2. Max Cook and Adin Portwood drove in two runs apiece to help the Bearcats (2-2) deal the Timberwolves (1-4) a Vermilion Valley Conference loss in Milford. Portwood also struck out six batters over the course of four innings of work on the mound, with Cissna Park’s offense stemming from runs from Gavin Spitz and Brayden Bruens.
Cissna Park 19, Grant Park 6. The Timberwolves’ bats roared in a nonconference win, with four hits from Gavin Spitz leading an attack that also included multiple hits from Mason Blanck, Brayden Bruens, Colson Carley, Ethan Huse and Jream Renteria. Cissna Park (2-4) scored four runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach early. Carley threw six innings of four-hit, four-strikeout ball to clinch the final outcome and snap a four-game losing skid.
Watseka 13, Kankakee Grace 3. An eight-run fifth inning allowed the host Warriors (1-3) to obtain their first win of the season, coming in nonconference play. Aidan Morris, Brayden Ketchum and DaVincci Lane each drove in two runs for Watseka, with Morris walking twice and scoring thrice as well. Lathan Bowling added two hits and pitched three innings in which he struck out seven batters, the latter effort complemented by Ketchum’s six strikeouts.
Milford 5, Bishop McNamara 4. The Bearcats (3-2) edged the Fightin’ Irish in a nonconference game that was contested at Joliet Stadium. Beau Wright struck out six batters and surrendered just two hits in five innings of work on the mound, while Payton Harwood picked up a six-out save. Chase Clutteur led Milford with three hits while Owen Halpin came through with a three-run triple as part of a four-run first inning.
Cissna Park 8, Schlarman 4. Ryan King went 2 for 4 and drove in one of three runs scored by the visiting Timberwolves (3-4) during a third inning that helped them outpace the Hilltoppers (0-3) in a Vermilion Valley Conference duel. Brayden Bruens logged two of the seven stolen bases taken by Cissna Park, and both he and Jream Renteria drove in one running during that third inning. Miles Crosby mashed a home run for Schlarman to go with two hits from Noah Berryman.
Milford 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2. The visiting Bearcats (4-2) piled up three runs in the top of the seventh inning to stun the Buffaloes (0-3) and acquire a VVC win. Owen Halpin, Adin Portwood and Gavin Schunke each put up two hits and one RBI for Milford, backing Caleb Clutteur’s two scoreless relief innings pitched. Brayden Nale drove in two runs for G-RF/C, which saw Cohen Cavanaugh and Cameron Steinbaugh combine to allow six hits with six strikeouts on the mound.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Watseka 3. The Panthers (6-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit after the first inning of a nonconference road game and surged back to stake claim to a game that was abridged to six innings. Noah Steiner paced PBL’s offense with three hits — including a double — and three RBI, while Jeremiah Ager and Kayden Snelling each collected multiple hits for the Panthers, as well, in the win over the Warriors (1-5).
Salt Fork 6, Milford 0. Brayden Maskel drove in a pair of runs for the Storm (7-2) in a Vermilion Valley Conference win in enemy territory. He was one of seven Salt Fork batters to notch a hit, a list that also included Deegan Albert, Blake Hettmansberger, Blake Norton, Hayden Prunkard, Derrek Richards and Pedro Rangel. Jameson Remole pitched five innings of three-hit, eight-strikeout work for the Storm; Chase Clutteur tallied two of Milford’s three hits and Beau Wright registered the other for the Bearcats (4-3).
In girls’ softball
Clifton Central 14, Watseka 8. Becca Benoit collected three hits in four tries and drove in three runs while Christa Holohan drove in two runs with a clutch double, but the Warriors (3-2) were unable to overcome the host Comets in nonconference play.
Milford/Cissna Park 15, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2. A 1-0 deficit entering the fourth inning turned into a lopsided VVC victory for the visiting Bearcats (4-1) over the Buffaloes (0-2). M/CP, which now is on a four-game win streak, tallied seven runs in the fifth inning and never looked back. Lillie Harris clubbed a three-run home run as part of the Bearcats’ surge, which included two hits and three RBI from Brynlee Wright and a two-hit, two-run day from Abby Storm. Kirstyn Lucht largely sparkled in the circle, allowing three hits with four strikeouts in a complete-game pitching display. G-RF’s Kaydence Kraus hit a solo homer, and teammate Jordan Silvey drove in one run.
Watseka 11, Iroquois West 0. Brianna Denault went 2 for 2 with one RBI and three runs scored as the visiting Warriors (4-2) trumped the Raiders (1-3) in five innings of VVC play. Christa Holohan and Haylie Peck each drove in one run for Watseka, helping Sarah Parsons pick up the pitching win. Four different players recorded one hit for IW.
Kankakee Trinity 21, Iroquois West 11. Amelia Scharp and Aubrey Wagner combined for seven hits in a nonconference road loss for the Raiders (1-4). Scharp tallied four hits in an effort that included a double and an RBI while Wagner legged out a triple, as did teammate Leah Honeycutt during a two-hit effort of her own.
Watseka 19, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10. Offense came easily for the Warriors in a statement win over the Panthers in nonconference play. Brianna Denault led the charge with four hits in five tries for the Warriors (5-2); she also drove in three runs and scored four of her own. Jasmine Essington and Sarah Parsons each added three hits, with Essington collecting two doubles and driving in five additional runs. Parsons picked up the win in the circle. PBL (0-7) was led by a three-hit effort from Tanner Graham and home runs from Aubrey Bussboom and Averi Garrett.
In girls’ track and field
At Paxton. Milford claimed victory in a 12-team meet hosted by Paxton-Buckley-Loda with 116 points; the host Panthers placed second with 102 points and the rest of the top five included Watseka (84), St. Thomas More (82) and Herscher (64). Addison Lucht keyed the Bearcats with wins in the 200-meter dash (27.06 seconds) and long jump (16 feet, 10 inches). Trixie Johnson defended her home turf with a pair of wins in the 400 dash (1 minute, 2.86 seconds) and 800 run (2:28.23) while Iroquois West’s Ella Rhodes also won multiple events: the 100 hurdles (17.70) and 300 hurdles (53.68).