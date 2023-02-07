In girls’ basketball

➜ Cissna Park 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22. Cissna Park’s 35-point effort in the second half — plus a defense that never allowed more than eight points in a single quarter — helped the Timberwolves knock off Paxton-Buckley-Loda and notch the program’s 700th victory. Three players scored in double figures for Cissna Park (23-5), with Mikayla Knake leading the way with 13 points. Brooklyn Stadeli added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Addison Lucht also had 12 points in the win. Emily Robidoux finished with seven points for the Panthers (9-16).

