In girls’ basketball
➜ Cissna Park 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22. Cissna Park’s 35-point effort in the second half — plus a defense that never allowed more than eight points in a single quarter — helped the Timberwolves knock off Paxton-Buckley-Loda and notch the program’s 700th victory. Three players scored in double figures for Cissna Park (23-5), with Mikayla Knake leading the way with 13 points. Brooklyn Stadeli added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Addison Lucht also had 12 points in the win. Emily Robidoux finished with seven points for the Panthers (9-16).
➜ Hoopeston Area 37, Watseka 30. Hoopeston Area’s Claire Dixon got hot from three-point range and led the Cornjerkers to the VVC upset on the road at Watseka. Dixon knocked down four three-pointers and finished with a game-high 16 points for Hoopeston Area (14-14). Klaire Pilcher also had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Becca Benoit put up 14 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (21-6).
➜ Iroquois West 56, Milford 20. Iroquois West wrapped up its VVC slate Thursday with a decisive home win against Milford. Shea Small and Ilyana Nambo scored 16 points apiece to lead the Raiders (15-14) in the 36-point victory. Hunter Mowrey had 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for the Bearcats (4-23).
➜ Cissna Park 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25. Superb defense helped Cissna Park roll to its fifth straight win, with the visiting Timberwolves limiting the Falcons to only three field goals in the first half. Mikayla Knake scored 13 points and made four steals for Cissna Park (24-5) in the nonconference win, while Brooklyn Stadeli compiled a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds. Addison Lucht had a stellar all-around game, too, for Cissna Park against the Falcons (8-19), with Lucht producing 12 points, nine steals and seven rebounds.
➜ Hoopeston Area 65, Heritage 14. The host Cornjerkers had three players finish in double figures to help Hoopeston Area cruise to a nonconference win. Bre Crose produced 18 points and seven points for Hoopeston Area (15-13), while Maddie Barnes had 15 points and Klaire Pilcher came through with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Hawks (1-16).
➜ Cissna Park 65, Watseka 44. Brooklyn Stadeli racked up 17 points and eight rebounds for the host Timberwolves (25-5), who secured their sixth consecutive win by running away from the Warriors (20-7) in a Vermilion Valley event. Cissna Park's regular-season finale also included Addison Lucht's 16 points, five rebounds and five steals along with Morgan Sinn's nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Becca Benoit's 13 points and Ava Swartz's 11 points led Watseka, which added eight rebounds from Benoit.
➜ Hoopeston Area 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32. A third consecutive win for the Cornjerkers (16-13) saw them nearly double up the Buffaloes (14-10) during a Vermilion Valley showdown in Hoopeston. Claire Dixon’s 19 points and Klaire Pilcher’s 16 points set the tone for Hoopeston Area in its penultimate regular-season game.
➜ Ridgeview 50, Milford 22. The host Mustangs (12-17) pitched a first-quarter shutout versus the Bearcats (4-24) en route to a nonconference triumph. Ridgeview led 11-0 after eight minutes of play and never looked back, led on the night by double-digit scoring performances from Brinley Stevens (15 points) and Kenzie Wesson (12 points). Celbee Johnson (eight points) and Annalyn Harper (seven points) also fared well offensively. Milford’s Hunter Mowrey did most of her team’s scoring, finishing with 15 points.
In boys’ basketball
➜ Cissna Park 68, Schlarman 58. A big game from Gavin Spitz propelled Cissna Park to only its second home win of the season and first Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Spitz scored a game-high 27 points for the Timberwolves (4-23), who kept Schlarman at bay after leading 35-31 at halftime. Dierks Neukomm and Tyler Neukomm added 13 points apiece for Cissna Park. Jerry Reed scored a team-high 22 points for the Hilltoppers (6-15), with C.L. Dye (16 points) and Jerrius Atkinson (10 points) also hitting double figures.
➜ Hoopeston Area 61, Armstrong-Potomac 43. Hoopeston Area clamped down defensively in the second half to pick up a VVC road win after leading 39-31 at halftime. Owen Root paced the Cornjerkers (14-13) with 15 points and four assists, while Anthony Zamora (12 points, six steals) and Kendrick Sigerill (12 points, eight rebounds) also contributed for Hoopeston Area against the Trojans (8-16).
➜ Iroquois West 35, Oakwood 33. Iroquois West only led for 20 seconds, but it was the final 20 seconds as the Raiders staged an epic fourth-quarter comeback to stun Oakwood and deny the Comets their 20th win of the season. Sam McMillan came up with a steal and made a layup off his defensive prowess to break a 33-33 tie and give the Raiders (19-5) the VVC win. McMillan scored 13 points, one shy of the 14-point, 11-rebound double-double Cannon Leonard delivered for Iroquois West. Dalton Hobick and Brody Taflinger each scored 12 points for Oakwood (19-8), which led 28-19 to start the fourth quarter. Hobick passed the 1,000-point mark for his career with Friday night's performance.
➜ Milford 71, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55. Adin Portwood was nearly unstoppable from the three-point line, helping the Bearcats secure an important VVC win and break a school record in the process. Portwood scored a game-high 28 points and made seven three-pointers for Milford (19-8) in the 16-point win that snapped BHRA’s win streak at seven games. Portwood set the new career three-point record at Milford, too, surpassing the previous standard held by his older brother, Alex Portwood. Sawyer Laffoon was also big for Milford with 20 points and teammate Gavin Schunke tossed in 14 points as the Bearcats led 55-37 going into the fourth quarter. Hayden Rice scored a team-high 19 points on the strength of six three-pointers for the Blue Devils (21-6) and Ayden Ingram added 13 points.
➜ Salt Fork 65, Watseka 36. Salt Fork built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and didn’t let up on a night where the Storm honored Salt Fork’s 2009-10 team that won a Class 1A state title. Salt Fork (23-2) relied on a game-high 22 points from Blake Norton in its fourth straight victory, while Garrett Taylor (16 points) and Jameson Remole (12 points) complemented Norton’s performance in the VVC win. Dane Martin scored a team-high 10 points for Watseka (6-18) and Hagen Hoy added seven points.
➜ Milford 77, Donovan 55. Adin Portwood generated a massive scoring total for the host Bearcats (20-8), who won for the ninth time in their last 10 games during this nonconference tilt with the Wildcats. Gavin Schunke and Carson Shields each tacked on 14 points for Milford, which gained 12 points and seven assists from RJ Mann.