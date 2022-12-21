In girls’ basketball
Iroquois West Holiday Tournament
GILMAN — The Iroquois West girls’ basketball team finished as the runner-up at its own holiday tournament after going 3-1 at the event following a 44-33 victory against Clifton Central. Hoopeston Area placed third overall with a 2-2 tournament record. The Cornjerkers lost 41-34 to Herscher. Claire Dixon (nine points) and Klaire Pilcher (eight points) led the way for Hoopeston Area (6-6) in the loss. Milford (1-13) was also in action and lost 46-34 to Gardner-South Wilmington.
Cissna Park 72, Westville 24. Mikayla Knake splashed eight three-pointers en route to a 28-point performance as the Timberwolves (10-1) easily dispatched the Tigers (4-7) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Addison Lucht and Morgan Sinn contributed 17 points and 11 points, respectively, as Cissna Park earned its fourth win in a row. Westville’s leading scorer was Maddie Appl, who finished with eight points.
Iroquois West 41, Donovan 28. Shea Small and Ilyana Nambo each scored 10 points to power the host Raiders (8-6) past the Wildcats in nonconference play.
In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
At Milford
Iroquois West 59, Donovan 35. Cannon Leonard scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Sam McMillan dropped 12 points and dished four assists to power the Raiders past the Wildcats in its opening game of the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Iroquois West 37, Westville 30. The Raiders (7-2) returned to the court and picked up where they left off, as Cannon Leonard registered an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double and Kyler Meents scored 11 points to down the Tigers (4-3), who were led by Kamden Maddox’s nine points.
Milford 70, Hoopeston Area 67. Anthony Zamora scored 19 points, Preston VanDeVeer added 13 points, Wyatt Eisenmann dumped in 12 points and Kendrick Sigrill dropped 12 points and snagged 12 rebounds as the Cornjerkers (4-6) fell short against host Milford (6-2).
Cissna Park 64, Tri-Point 32. The Timberwolves picked up their first win of the season and moved to 1-1 in tournament play. Gavin Spitz threw down 22 points for Cissna Park (1-9), which added 11 points apiece from Chase Petry and Aiden Richards.
Hoopeston Area 67, St. Anne 48. Kendrick Sigerill shot 8 of 11 from the field on his way to 21 points for the Cornjerkers (5-6), who improved to 1-1 in tournament play. Anthony Zamora authored a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double for Hoopeston Area, also chipping in three assists and two steals. Owen Root added 17 points and three assists.
Watseka 45, Illinois Lutheran 44. Hagen Hoy netted eight of her team-best 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the host Warriors (6-5) improve to 2-0 in tournament play. Hoy sank five three-pointers for the evening. Dane Martin added eight points while Tucker Milk and Myles Lynch each provided six points for the Warriors.
Westville 60, Donovan 38. A 23-9 lead after one quarter served as an ideal jumping-off point for the Tigers (5-3) as they improved to 2-0 in the tournament. Landen Haurez shot 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and bucketed 26 points for Westville, which saw Kamden Maddox swish four three-pointers and score 19 points.
Westville 61, Cissna Park 32. Dual 16-point contributions from Zachary Russell and Drew Wichtowski combined with 13 points from Matthew Darling to power the Tigers (6-3) past the Timberwolves (1-10). Brayden Bruens scored 11 points to head Cissna Park’s attack.
Bishop McNamara 59, Iroquois West 40. Despite 14 points from Sam McMillian, nine points and eight rebounds from Cannon Leonard and eight points from Kyler Meents, the Raiders (7-3) fell to the Irish in the pool-play winners’ semifinals.
Milford 61, Watseka 29. Sawyer Laffoon poured in 16 points, Adin Portwood chipped in 14 points and Gavin Schunke collected 11 points as the Bearcats (8-2) navigated past the host Warriors (6-6), who were led by 11 points from Payton Schaumburg, in another pool-play winners’ semifinal.
Chicago Horizon/Southwest 56, Cissna Park 48. The Timberwolves (1-11) led the Huskies 43-35 through three quarters but couldn’t close things out, settling for eighth place in the tournament. Gabe Bohlmann went off for 24 points to key Cissna Park, which acquired 10 points from Seth Walder and six points from Chase Petry.
Westville 67, Hoopeston Area 64. It took four overtime periods for Westville (7-3) to down Hoopeston Area (6-7) and clinch fifth place in the Watseka Holiday Tournament. Anthony Zamora scored a game-high, and tied the single-game scoring record, with 34 points and also snagged 10 rebounds, and Kendrick Sigerill chipped in 14 points for Hoopeston Area.
Iroquois West 44, Watseka 27. Cannon Leonard and Sam McMillian earned all-tournament team honors after the Raiders (8-3) clinched third place in convincing fashion. Leonard led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds, Kyler Meents added 12 points and McMillian chipped in eight points for Iroquois West, while Dane Martin paced Watseka (6-7) with seven points.
Bishop McNamara 60, Milford 49. The Bearcats (8-3) led after each of the first three quarters in this championship matchup versus the Irish, but they couldn't close things out in the fourth period and saw their eight-game win streak come to an end. Sawyer Laffoon and Adin Portwood each bagged 15 points on the power of three three-point conversions apiece for Milford, which snagged eight points from Payton Harwood.
The Watseka Holiday Tournament All Tournament Team members were:
Anthony Blake Sr. St. Anne
Landon Haurez Sr. Westville
Hagen Hoy Jr. Watseka
Robert Hutson Jr. McNamara
Sawyer Lafoon Sr. Milford
Cannon Leonard Sr. Iroquois West
Sam McMillian Sr. Iroquois West
Adin Portwood Sr. Milford
Jaxson Provost Sr. McNamara
Anthony Zamora Sr. Hoopeston
Nontournament
Iroquois West 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35. Shea Small scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to key the Raiders (7-6) to a road win over the Buffaloes (7-4) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Kenzie Tammen added 14 points to lift Iroquois West to its fifth triumph in its last six games, while Kendall Roberts and Savana Cunningham each scored eight points for the Buffaloes.
Unity 62, Clifton Central 38. The visiting Rockets (5-2) trailed the Comets 15-11 after one quarter but surged down the homestretch and gained a nonconference win. Henry Thomas and Dalton O’Neill each netted 13 points for Unity, which received at least three points from nine different players. Aiden Porter’s nine points and Will Cowan’s seven points further bolstered the Rockets.
Manteno 45, Iroquois West 16. A win streak for the host Raiders (8-7) came to an end at three games, as the Panthers significantly slowed IW’s offense. Ella Rhodes was the lone Raider to find any consistency shooting the ball, logging 12 points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Cissna Park 41. The host Spartans (5-7) put an end to a four-game win streak by the Timberwolves (10-2), collecting a non-league victory. Mikayla Knake recorded 16 points and six rebounds to power Cissna Park, which added nine points, four rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots from Addison Lucht plus six points and eight rebounds from Regan King.