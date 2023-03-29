In baseball
Milford 10, Grant Park 0. Carson Shields struck out six batters in 3 1/3 innings of work to lift Milford (1-1) to a 10-0 nonconference victory on its home field against Grant Park. Gavin Schunke drove in two of the Bearcats’ runs while Sawyer Laffoon added a double.
Clifton Central 15, Iroquois West 6. Rylan Pheifer and Izzy Alvarez each recorded two hits for the visiting Raiders (0-2) in their nonconference loss to the Comets, which was viewed as complete by both teams after three innings because of poor weather. Dylan Hylbert tacked on one hit for IW in defeat.
Clifton Central 7, Watseka 1. The host Warriors (0-2) outhit the Comets 6-4 in this nonconference game, but Watseka was done in by eight defensive errors. Austin Morris went 2 for 3 with one walk and one RBI for the Warriors, who picked up two hits from Hagen Hoy and six strikeouts pitched by Myles Lynch in four innings of work.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Milford 2. The visiting Panthers (3-2) garnered two hits from four different players, using this balance to push past the Bearcats (1-2) in a nonconference meeting. Noah Steiner, Jeremiah Ager, Conner Vaughn and Mason Uden made up that quartet, with Steiner tripling once and scoring twice. Aiden Johnson and Kayden Snelling in drove in one run for PBL, which used a four-player pitching unit led by Vaughn (five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings) to stifle Milford. The Bearcats took in single RBI from Max Cook and Carson Shields, the former of whom had two hits.
Kankakee Bishop McNamara 15, Cissna Park 2. Cissna Park hung with Bishop McNamara through one inning, but a 10-run top of the third from the Fightin’ Irish put Tuesday’s game out of reach. Ryan King was 2 of 2 for the Timberwolves (1-3), and Jream Renteria and Gavin Spitz drove in one run apiece in the loss.
In softball
Milford 18, Grant Park 1. Milford (2-1) tallied an 18-1 win over Grant Park thanks in part to a strong showing from Brynlee Wright, who tallied a triple and a home run in her two plate appearances to pace an offense that also included three RBI from Abby Storm and two RBI from Hunter Mowrey. The Bearcats’ winning pitcher was Kirstyn Lucht, who only allowed three hits and fanned three batters.
Clifton Central 9, Watseka 5. The host Warriors (2-1) were knocked from the unbeaten ranks during this nonconference game. Natalie Petersen went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI to pace Watseka, which added two RBI from Becca Benoit and two hits from Jasmine Essington.
Milford/Cissna Park 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2. The host Bearcats (3-1) netted 10 runs in the fourth inning to prematurely end this nonconference game with the Panthers (0-5). Addison Lucht went 2 for 3 with five RBI and three runs scored to fuel the M/CP attack, whose other primary contributors included Brynlee Wright (3 for 4, four RBI, two runs) and Lillie Harris (3 for 3, three RBI, two runs). Kirstyn Lucht threw all five innings for the Bearcats, striking out seven batters while allowing four hits. Charley Ulrich (two hits) and Jordyn Goss (one hit, one run) led PBL in defeat.
Watseka 19, St. Anne 1. Watseka got back on track after Monday’s loss to Clifton Central with a blowout win against St. Anne. Elizabeth Wittenborn finished 2 of 2 with a triple and three RBI for the Warriors (3-1), while Briana Denault was 3 of 4 with a double and three runs scored. Hailey Peck added to Watseka’s offensive onslaught going 2 of 5 with a double and two RBI.
In girls’ track and field
At Bloomington. Tuscola recorded four top-five finishes in the Illinois Top Times Class 1A meet, considered the unofficial indoor state meet, at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. The Warriors’ Lia Patterson placed second in the 200-meter dash (26.35 seconds) and fourth in the 60 hurdles (9.23). Teammate Kate Foltz placed third in the 3,200 run (11 minutes, 10.16 seconds), and Tuscola athlete Natalie Hasting placed fifth in shot put (34 feet, 9 3/4 inches). Paxton-Buckley-Loda claimed a pair of top-five meet finishes from Trixie Johnson in the 800 run (fourth place, 2:20.90) and Bailey Luebchow in pole vault (fifth, 10-6). Other local athletes to post top-five finishes were Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose in the 60 dash (fourth place, 8.04), St. Joseph-Ogden’s Payton Carter in pole vault (second, 11-11 3/4), Sullivan’s Cassidy Short in long jump (third, 17-4 1/4) and Milford/Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht in long jump (17-3 1/4).
At Watseka. Addison Lucht’s full sprints sweep and four-win overall performance helped Milford take the team title in Tuesday’s six-team meet at Watseka. The Bearcats’ freshman won the 100-meter dash in 13.60 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 27.78 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 1:02.77. Lucht also cleared 17 feet to win the long jump. Watseka was second in the team standings thanks to a triple jump victory at 32-23/4 for Haven Maple. Iroquois West was third behind a hurdles sweep from Ella Rhodes with winning times of 17.99 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and 57.27 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.
In boys’ track & field
At Watseka. Robert Boyd-Meents got it done on the track and in the field for Paxton-Buckely-Loda in its overall victory in Tuesday’s six-team meet at Watseka. Boyd-Meents placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.82 seconds — two-hundredths of a second better than teammate David King — and also placed first in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 11 inches. Host Watseka finished second as a team, with Samson Kassell winning the 400-meter dash in 58.42 seconds, and Iroquois West had a pair of double winners as part of its third-place finish. Bryson Grant won the 800-meter run for the Raiders in 2:03.67 and took the 1,600-meter run in 4:37.52. Iroquois West’s Cannon Leonard also won both the shot put at 41-2 1/4 and discus at 126-9.