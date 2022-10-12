In football
Iroquois West 39, Clifton Central 32
CLIFTON — The Raiders (5-2) received big nights from Trystyn Schacht (rushing touchdowns of 3 and 33 yards) and Damian Melgoza (rushing score from 2 yards out to go along with field goals of 37, 32 and 37 yards) to help Iroquois West end a two-game losing streak with a road VVC North victory. IW ended a two-game skid and stopped Clifton Central’s win streak at five games in a contest that was tied at 20 during halftime but which the Raiders trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter. Schacht compiled 200 rushing yards on 32 carries to go with John Ahlden’s 138 rushing yards and one touchdown on 18 totes.
Dwight 41, Watseka 9
WATSEKA — The host Warriors trailed 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and couldn’t make up the sizable deficit against the Trojans in a VVC North loss. Brady Walwer went 3 of 9 for 25 passing yards and had six carries for 23 yards and a 2-yard touchdown run for Watseka (1-5).
In soccer
WATSEKA — A 1-all halftime tie between eighth-seeded Watseka and 11th-seeded Clifton Central was broken by the Warriors after the break, and they kept their boys’ soccer season going via Friday’s 2-1 win in the Class 1A Hoopeston Area Regional quarterfinal. Watseka (9-15) were set to meet fourth-seeded Hoopeston Area in a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday regional semifinal. See next week’s edition for more details.
Class 1A Cornerstone Regional
Iroquois West 4, Olympia 0. Chris Andrade stopped three shots and maintained a clean sheet for the seventh-seeded Raiders (10-12), who pulled a minor upset over the No. 6 seed in a quarterfinal at Stanford. Miguel Iturri helped Andrade’s efforts stand up by netting a hat trick, while Mario Andrade scored the other goal. Angel Andrade (two assists) and Santiago Andrade (one assist) also chipped in for IW, which qualifies for Tuesday’s 4 p.m. regional semifinal against second-seeded Normal U-High in Bloomington.
In volleyball
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic
Bearcats top field. Milford won this tournament by last defeating Beecher 26-24, 25-23 to cap a 4-0 day. The Bearcats (20-5) dropped just one set overall, also knocking off Rantoul, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello. Milford’s overall statistical leaders were Hunter Mowrey (46 kills, 40 digs), Anna McEwen (38 kills, 43 digs), Jahni Lavicka (90 assists, 22 digs) and Emma McEwen (38 digs). Host PBL finished 1-2 in the event, trumping Beecher (25-21, 25-22) but losing to both Cissna Park and Lexington in two sets. Paving the way for the Panthers (12-10) were Bailey Bruns (27 kills, 15 digs), Aubrey Busboom (47 assists, 12 digs) and Araya Stack (34 digs). Cissna Park also logged a 1-2 record in the showcase, handling PBL 25-16, 25-12 and falling in three sets versus both Beecher and Lexington. Heading the charge for the Timberwolves (23-5) were Brooklyn Stadeli (28 kills, 31 digs), Addison Lucht (38 kills), Mikayla Knake (83 assists) and Morgan Sinn (37 digs). Rantoul produced a 1-2 record on the day by fending off GCMS 23-25, 25-23, 15-7, losing to Monticello in three sets and falling to Milford in two sets. The Eagles (10-12) grabbed 51 assists from Ashlee Freeman, 16 kills from Lily Stalter and 15 kills from Tashay Jackson-Roper.
Hoopeston Area 2, Clifton Central 0. A strong serving night from the host Cornjerkers (14-8) helped them to a 25-15, 25-17 nonconference triumph versus the Comets. Logan Watson finished with three aces and Charissa Johnson provided two aces for Hoopeston Area, which received five kills from Bre Crose.
Watseka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. After dropping the opening set, the host Warriors (18-10) rallied for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-23 non-league win against the Falcons (4-20). Double-digit digs from Brianna Denault (20), Noelle Schroeder (11) and Ella Smith (11) powered Watseka, as did seven kills apiece from Megan Martin and Lauren Tegtmeyer plus 11 assists from Christa Holohan.
Cissna Park 2, Schlarman 0. The Timberwolves (24-5) cruised past the Hilltoppers (0-14) en route to a 25-6, 25-3 Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Mikayla Knake and Ava Morrical teamed up to collect 12 aces, with Knake adding 17 assists and Brooklyn Stadeli supplying five kills.
Hoopeston Area 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Hoopeston Area (15-8) dashed to a 25-17, 25-18 VVC victory in enemy territory thanks to strong efforts from Tobi West (17 assists) and Kaitlynn Lange (eight kills). Lily Jameson amassed 11 digs for the Trojans (15-10-1), who had five players register two or more kills.
Iroquois West 2, Oakwood 0. Kynnedi Kanosky tallied four kills, four digs and four assists for the Raiders (3-22), who went on the road to defeat Oakwood 25-21, 25-21. Shea Small added two kills, two digs and two aces and Aubrey Wagner dropped in seven aces to seal the straight-set win over the Comets (5-18).
Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Host Milford (21-5) downed BHRA (16-7) in a 25-23, 25-21 VVC win. Jahni Lavicka paced the Bearcats’ offense with 24 assists, while Hunter Mowrey chipped in 13 kills and 12 digs to pair with Emma McEwen’s 10 kills.
Watseka 2, Salt Fork 0. The Warriors (19-10) scored a VVC win on the strength of seven kills apiece from Lauren Tegtmeyer and Haylie Peck and five kills apiece from Ella Smith and Becca Benoit. Brianna Denault and Haven Meyer combined for 23 digs to lock up the 25-20, 25-22 home win.
In boys’ cross-country
At Sublette. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant won this 2.95-mile race at Shady Oaks Country Club, putting together a time of 15 minutes, 22.30 seconds in the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational’s 159-athlete field. Monticello (151 points) was the area’s top team, placing third out of 19 squads. Monticello landed four finishes inside the top 35: Logan Sikorski in 26th place (17:09.00), River Derby in 28th (17:15.20), Jacob Elston in 29th (17:16.00) and Ayden LeGrande in 34th (17:29.90). IW finished 18th as a team.
At Oakwood. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin nabbed the top spot in the Vermilion Valley Conference meet at Kickapoo State Park ahead of Iroquois West and Schlarman. The Raiders’ Bryson Grant won the individual honor at 15:56.15, with Watseka’s Drew McTaggart (17:04.20) and BHRA’s Josh Gernand (17:32.79) close behind. Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Seth Ellis (18:01.79) and Hoopeston Area’s Eli Hasting (18:30.65) rounded out the top five.
In girls’ cross country
At Oakwood. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin claimed the team title in the Vermilion Valley Conference meet at Kickapoo State Park, with Aleah Potter’s 21:25.17 leading the charge. Potter finished second overall behind Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Macie Russell, who stopped the clock in 20:18.14. Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke finished third (21:50.12) with teammate Gretchen Willms (22:39.70) and BHRA’s Addie Hensold (22:41.62) rounding out the top five.