In boys’ cross-country
At Paxton. Watseka’s Andrew McTaggart won the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invite with a time of 16 minutes, 15 seconds, which was 45 seconds better than his previous personal record. Unity had the best showing of any area school, placing second with a team score of 66, led by Eli Crowe in eighth (16:56). Heritage finished fourth with a 98, Rantoul was fifth (126), St. Thomas More was sixth (161) and Bismark- Henning/Rossville-Alvin was eighth (201).
In girls’ cross-country
At Paxton. Oakwood’s Macie Russell won the PBL Invite with a time of 19:21.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Aleah Potter finished fifth in 20:33. St. Thomas More won the meet with a team score of 47, led by Francie Williamson in seventh (20:36). BHRA placed third with a 119, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was fifth (126), PBL was sixth (153) and Oakwood was seventh (175).
In volleyball
Cissna Park 2, Chrisman 0. In Vermillion Valley Conference action, the visiting Timerwolves (6-1) beat the Cardinals (5-5) 25-12, 25-8. Addie Lucht led Cissna Park with nine kills. Ava Morrical tallied 24 assists and seven aces. Brooklyn Stadeli had seven digs.
Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The host Bearcats (6-1) defeated the Buffaloes (4-7) in VVC play, 25-16, 25-14.
Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Warriors (8-4) got the best of the Raiders (3-5) in VVC play, with Watseka prevailing 25-8, 15-12. Lauren Tegtmeyer led Watseka with eight kills, three aces and two blocks. Christa Holohan also had two blocks and added 10 assists. Gracie Yates had seven assists and three aces. Brianna Denault had seven digs, and Ella Smith added five. Haven Meyer put down six kills, and Megan Martin had four.
Cissna Park 2, Clifton Central 0. Addison Lucht, Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis combined for 16 kills to spark the Timberwolves (7-1) to a 25-11, 25-9 nonconference win. Duis added eight aces and Ava Morrical served six aces and triggered 22 assists to help the Timberwolves on their home floor.
South Newton (Ind.) 2, Watseka 1. The Warriors (8-5) dropped a home decision against an out-of-state foe in 21-25, 25-13, 21-25 fashion despite nine kills and 14 digs from Haven Meyer, eight digs and 12 kills from Ella Smith and 19 assists and three blocks from Christa Holohan.
In soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 9, Iroquois West 0. The Buffaloes (3-1) earned a big Vermillion Valley Conference win over the host Raiders (1-8). Luke Barney led the game with four goals. Nathan Blue had three goals and two assists. Zach Russell scored a goal, assisted by Levi Tucker, and Simon Ankstatis scored once, assisted by Kyler Chesrown (two assists). Mathew Darling recorded his third shutout of the season.
Herscher 10, Iroquois West 3. The Raiders (1-9) suffered a home setback in nonconference play despite two second-half goals from Angel Andrade and a first-half strike from Stephanie Aguilera.
In boys’ golf
At Watseka. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Watseka tied for second with team scores of 169, just seven strokes behind first. Ryan Carley led the Falcons with a 39. Hagen Hoy paced the Warriors with a meet-high 38.
At Fairbury. Prairie Central’s 161 was good enough to top Watseka (189) and Lexington (204) in a three-team match at Indian Creek Golf Course. Tucker Stoller led the Hawks at 37 while Easton Friedman and Jack Schahrer both chipped in scores of 41, while Watseka’s top scores came in the form of 45s from Hagen Hoy and Austin Marcier.
At Hoopeston. Grant Park carded a collective 183 to defeat host Hoopeston Area (196), Donovan (204) and Milford (270) at Hubbard Trail Country Club. Wyatt Eisenmann led the Cornjerkers at 44.
In girls’ golf
At Watseka. Watseka came away with a three-team match win with a score of 211, paced by Jasmine Essington’s 45. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished third with a 241, led by Lizzy Drew’s 53.
At Hoopeston. Hoopeston Area’s score of 222 was good enough to best Milford (263) and Grant Park at Hubbard Trail Country Club thanks to a 48 from Taylor Page and a 56 from Macy Rayls.
At Pontiac. Watseka’s 435 tied for eighth place in the Pontiac Invitational at The Oaks at River’s Edge thanks to a team-best 96 from Jasmine Essington.
In girls’ tennis
Watseka 7, Centennial 2. The Warriors cruised to a victory with singles wins from Ava Swartz (6-2, 6-1), Moriah Pueschell (6-0, 6-1), Sarah Parsons (6-1, 7-5) and Marisa Clark (6-4, 7-5, 10-4) and all three doubles teams of Parsons/Pueschell (6-4, 6-3), Skyla Buwalda/Swartz (6-2, 6-6 (4)) and Clark/Annika Greene (6-3, 6-4). Singles winners for the Chargers were from Taylor Diep (6-6 (1), 7-5) and Krisha Patel (6-4, 6-3).
In football
Salt Fork .............27
Iroquois West.......0
GILMAN — Salt Fork won its second straight game and posted its second straight shutout in the process, earning a road VVC win. Ian Church rushed for 110 yards on seven yards and one touchdown, while Kam Keller added 70 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns for the Storm (2-1, 2-1), who led 13-0 at halftime before keeping the Raiders (1-2, 1-2) off the scoreboard again in the second half.
Milford/Cissna Park .........................54
Flangan-Cornell/Woodland .............40
STREATOR — The visiting Bearcats (2-1) won their second straight 8-man game behind a monster night from Tyler Neukomm. Neukomm rushed for 373 yards on 29 carries and six touchdowns, while Gavin Schunke added 148 rushing yards on 18 carries.