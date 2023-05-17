In baseball

Westville 19, Iroquois West 0. Westville scored six runs in the top of the first inning, seven more in the second and then ended the game after four innings by plating six more in the top of the fourth. The Tigers (24-4) collected 14 hits in the VVC victory, with Easton Barney going 4 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored and Landen Haurez going 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. Kamden Maddox also hit a home run for Westville, finishing 1 for 2 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Zach Russell (2 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored), Ethan McMasters (1 for 3, two RBI, three runs scored) and Drew Wichtowski (1 for 2, RBI, two runs scored) also contributed. McMasters kept Iroquois West (5-11) off balance, only allowing two hits in four innings. He struck out eight. Collin Tilstra and Dylan Hylbert each had a hit for the Raiders.