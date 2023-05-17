In baseball
Westville 19, Iroquois West 0. Westville scored six runs in the top of the first inning, seven more in the second and then ended the game after four innings by plating six more in the top of the fourth. The Tigers (24-4) collected 14 hits in the VVC victory, with Easton Barney going 4 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored and Landen Haurez going 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. Kamden Maddox also hit a home run for Westville, finishing 1 for 2 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Zach Russell (2 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored), Ethan McMasters (1 for 3, two RBI, three runs scored) and Drew Wichtowski (1 for 2, RBI, two runs scored) also contributed. McMasters kept Iroquois West (5-11) off balance, only allowing two hits in four innings. He struck out eight. Collin Tilstra and Dylan Hylbert each had a hit for the Raiders.
Milford 5, Watseka 0. Payton Harwood threw a five-hit shutout to lift Milford (13-10-1) to a Vermilion Valley Conference win on the road versus Watseka (4-18). Harwood walked one batter and struck out four, and he helped his own cause by logging one hit and one RBI at the plate.
St. Thomas More 5, Milford 2. The host Sabers (10-15) only managed four hits but collected five runs in the fifth inning en route to a nonconference triumph over the Bearcats (13-11-1). Dalton Carmien, Ryan Hendrickson, Cole Kemper and Wilson Kirby were responsible for the Sabers’ hits while Joe Clavey and Andrew Tay combined for nine strikeouts on the hill. Max Cook and Beau Wright each had two hits for Milford, which finished with eight hits overall.
Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional
Clifton Central 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Clifton Central scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to an easy win in Monday’s regional quarterfinal game against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Braydon Elliott was 3 of 4 at the plate and drove in the Falcons’ only run in the top of the third inning. Altin Nettleton took the loss for GCMS (14-14) after a tough first inning that saw him give up eight runs — just three earned — on six hits.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Iroquois West 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (15-13-1) used the positive momentum from its regular season finale victory last week to top Iroquois West (6-12) in regional quarterfinal action Monday.
Class 1A Milford Regional
Watseka 13, Kankakee Grace Christian 3. Watseka jumped on Kankakee Grace Christian with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and scored at least one run in every subsequent inning, including five in the fifth, to win Monday’s regional quarterfinal game. Aidan Morris and Austin Morris did most of the damage at the plate for the Warriors (5-18), going a combined 5 of 6 with six runs scored and six RBI. Lathan Bowling added two RBI, Brayden Ketchum three hits and Mason Gaylen got the win after striking out nine in five innings.
In softball
Blue Ridge 5, Donovan 4. Carmen Ellis filled the role of hero for Blue Ridge (9-13), hitting a triple to score the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning as the Knights ended a four-game losing skid with a close nonconference road win. Cassie Zimmerman went 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored for Bleu Ridge. She also stole two bases and reached as well after getting hit by a pitch. Carsyn Stiger and Lily Summers also drove in a run, with Stiger stealing three bases. Ellie Schlieper did all the pitching for Blue Ridge, throwing a complete game and scattering seven hits. She struck out 10.
Watseka 5, Momence 4. A late rally by Watseka was enough to let the Warriors enjoy a walk-off win at home against Momence. Elizabeth Wittenborn broke the 4-4 tie by coming through with a single that plated Natalie Petersen for the game-winning run. Jasmine Essington went 3 for 4 with two doubles for Watseka (16-7), which led 2-0 after the first inning only to find itself in a 4-2 deficit after the fourth inning. Watseka tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, setting the stage for Wittenborn’s heroics. Petersen (2 for 4, double, RBI, three runs scored) and Haylie Peck (2 for 4) also stood out for Watseka.
Westville 16, Iroquois West 0. Abby Sabalaskey continued her dominant junior season and Westville continued to add to its win total with a four-inning VVC road victory. Sabalaskey did not allow Iroquois West (7-17) to pick up a hit and struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced. The Tigers (24-5) scored six runs in the top of the first, four more in the second and then six runs again in the third to close out the win. Lilly Kiesel had three hits, including a double, to pace Westville’s offense, while Ariel Clarkston and Jazmyn Bennett each added two RBI.
Armstrong-Potomac 10, Watseka 7. The Trojans (15-12) captured an early advantage with a five-run second inning and never trailed again as they captured a Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the host Warriors. Cami Saltsgaver hit a home run during a two-hit performance, while Lacey Duden and Kyla Bullington each contributed two hits apiece. Christa Holohan went yard for the Warriors (16-8) and Brianna Denault and Sarah Parsons each tallied two hits in their trips to the plate.
Milford 15, Iroquois West 3. The Bearcats (14-6) claimed a five-inning win over the Raiders thanks to three hits from Jossalin Lavicka and two hits apiece from Lillie Harris, Addison Lucht and Brynlee Wright. Kirstyn Lucht allowed seven hits in the circle for Milford, four of which came from the bats of Jersey Fowler and Aubrey Wagner for the Raiders (6-17).
Milford/Cissna Park 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Milford/Cissna Park’s Kirstyn Lucht earned a shutout victory Monday against Vermilion Valley Conference rival Armstrong-Potomac after striking out nine in the Bearcats’ regular-season finale. Hunter Mowrey paced M/CP (16-5) at the plate with a 3 of 4 showing. Addison Lucht, Jossalin Lavicka and Lauryn Hamrick all had two hits apiece, and Addison Lucht and Hamrick drove in one run each. Faith Cline was 2 of 3 at the plate to lead the Trojans (15-13).
Class 2A Iroquois West Regional
Iroquois West 9, Hoopeston Area 8. Iroquois West (7-17) bounced back from a two-game losing streak to end the regular season with a regional quarterfinal victory Monday against Hoopeston Area. Kayla Recker had two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base for the Cornjerkers (13-13), and Macy Warner finished with two stolen bases in the loss.
In girls’ track and field
At Paxton. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin earned its first sectional team championship since 2005 when the Blue Devils compiled 931/2 points in the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Sectional, holding off runner-up St. Joseph-Ogden (89) and 16 other teams. Ella McFarland led BHRA by winning high jump at 5 feet, 1 inch, placing second in triple jump at 34-3 1/2 and running on a second-place 400-meter relay tandem (51.63 seconds) with Aubrey Peters, Nevaeh Scott and Amber-Christine Reed. The Blue Devils, who qualified seven event entries for next Thursday’s Class 1A state preliminaries in Charleston, claimed the 800 relay title in 1 minute, 51.10 seconds thanks to Peters, Natalie Thomason, Scott and Reed. Aleah Potter added a win in the 3,200 in 13:10.55. SJ-O’s two event wins came from Payton Carter, who bested the pole vault field at 12-0, and Kaytlyn Baker in the 300 hurdles at 49.54. Carter also qualified for state by placing second in the 100 (13.14), and Baker added two other state berths by ranking second in the 100 hurdles (17.91) and leading off a second-place 1,600 relay team (4:18.17). Salt Fork’s Shelby McGee was another local event champion, winning the 100 hurdles in 16.49. She also advanced to state in the 300 hurdles (second place, 51.30) and triple jump (third, 34-0 1/4). Milford/Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht was a three-event champion on the day, winning the 400 (1:00.06) and anchoring triumphant units in the 400 relay (51.48) and 1,600 relay (4:16.63). Sophie Duis, Kaydence Kuester and Anna McEwen also contributed to those relays. Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose won both the 100 (12.80) and 200 (26.75). Other local event winners were PBL’s Trixie Johnson in the 800 (2:20.88), Watseka’s Megan Martin in shot put (33-10), Iroquois West’s Vivien Griffin in long jump (16-9 1/4) and Hoopeston Area’s Claire Dixon in triple jump (34-7 1/2). Watseka’s Emily Miller and Haven Maple also qualified for state.