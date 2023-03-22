In baseball
- Fisher 4, Cissna Park 3. Aiden Cheek delivered a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing the host Bunnies (1-0) to stun the Timberwolves (1-1) in a nonconference nailbiter. Fisher, which trailed 3-2 with three outs remaining, was led by Cheek’s two doubles and three RBI overall, along with Ryan Coulter’s 6 1/3 of two-hit, eight-strikeout pitching. Cissna Park scored twice in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Brayden Bruens struck out 10 hitters while allowing three hits in six innings of work for the Timberwolves, and he also drove in two runs
- Manteno 8, Milford 7. The visiting Panthers scratched across three runs in the top of the fifth inning versus the Bearcats (0-1), proving critical when the game was called after five innings, making it official, because of weather. Max Cook (2 for 2, three RBI) was Milford’s hitting leader, complemented by Sawyer Laffoon (1 for 1, two walks, two RBI, two runs) and Adin Portwood (2 for 3, three runs).
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14, Cissna Park 5. The host Panthers (1-1) scored at least two runs in each of the first four innings and took down the Timberwolves (1-2) in a nonconference game called after 4 1/2 innings, making it official, because of weather. PBL benefited from seven walks and four Cissna Park fielding errors. Aiden Johnson and Jeremiah Ager each accounted for three RBI, with teammates Kayden Snelling and Connor Vaughn adding two RBI apiece. Ryan King gave two RBI to the Timberwolves’ cause.
In softball
- Hoopeston Area 13, Donovan 2. Alexa Bailey’s two hits and four RBI keyed the visiting Cornjerkers (1-0) to a season-opening victory in non-league action. Melina Vogel and Macy Warner each clubbed three hits for Hoopeston Area, Warner and Jersey Cundiff each recorded two RBI, and Maddie Barnes picked up the pitching win.
- Le Roy 18, Milford/Cissna Park 0. The visiting Panthers (3-0) led 11-0 in the top of the first inning and barreled past the Bearcats (0-2) for a four-inning, nonconference victory. Emily Bogema went 3 for 3 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored for Le Roy, which collected another home run from Haley Cox. Emma Bagnell’s three RBI and two RBI apiece from Laila Carr and Molly Buckles further helped Lilly Long, who struck out eight batters in four innings pitched. Kirstyn Lucht and Abby Storm each bagged one hit for M/CP.
- Watseka 24, Kankakee Grace 0. Sarah Parsons brought the power for the host Warriors (1-0), smashing two home runs and driving in six runs during a rout of a nonconference foe. Christa Holohan (2 for 2, three RBI) and Jasmine Essington (2 for 2, four RBI, four runs) also stepped up offensively for Watseka to back Parsons’ one-hit, three-strikeout pitching effort.
- Gardner-South Wilmington 18, Iroquois West 3. Nine runs against the visiting Raiders (0-1) in the bottom of the fourth inning led to an early conclusion of this nonconference game. Abby Kraft and Nautica McNeely each drove in one run for IW, and Amelia Scharp stole two bases.
- Milford/Cissna Park 15, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6. Brynlee Wright doubled twice among three hits and drove in three runs as the visiting Bearcats (1-1) garnered a win over the Blue Devils (0-2) that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Lillie Harris carded another three RBI for M/CP to go with Lydia Puetz’s two hits and Kirstyn Lucht’s one RBI. Ella Myers and Draycee Nelson each desposited a home run for BHRA, with Myers netting four RBI overall.
- Watseka 24, Donovan 23. An absolutely wild nonconference showcase saw the host Warriors (2-0) rally for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the contest, then walk off with a run in the bottom of the eighth. Christa Holohan went 5 for 6 with three doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored to bolster Watseka, which received other strong offensive efforts from Brianna Denault (4 for 5, four stolen bases, one RBI) and Becca Benoit (4 for 6, three RBI, four runs).
In boys’ track and field
- At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin easily outpaced five other teams in the final standings, as the Blue Devils’ 211 points were good for first place over runner-up St. Anne’s 89 points. BHRA collected nine event wins, led by Murphy McCool’s victories in the 100-meter dash (12.07 seconds) and the 200 dash (23.99). Ayden Ingram prevailed in the 800 run (2 minutes, 23.56 seconds) and triple jump (40 feet, 1 1/2 inches), while Braden Klugow took legs on triumphant foursomes in the 400 relay (51.60) and 1,600 relay (4:08.57). Hoopeston Area (61 points), Milford/Cissna Park (39), Heritage (26) and Armstrong-Potomac (2) rounded out the team rankings. The third-place Cornjerkers won both of the throwing events courtesy Hunter Cannon, who won shot put in 43-7 3/4 and discus in 127-9. Milford’s Maverick Grice won the 3,200 run in 13:16.12, and the Bearcats claimed the 800 relay title in 1:45.68. Heritage took the 3,200 relay crown in 10:25.18.In girls track & field
➜ At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cruised to the team championship in a five-school event, tallying 203 points to outpace second-place Hoopeston Area (95). The Blue Devils claimed 11 event titles, including all four relay wins. Aleah Potter swept the long-distance races, winning the 1,600-meter run in 6 minutes, 24.37 seconds and the 3,200 run in 13:42.60. Aubrey Peters, Emily Dice, Alivia Reifsteck, Nevaeh Scott and Addie Hensold each raced on at least two of the four victorious relay tandems. Peters snatched both hurdling titles as well (100s in 18.95, 300s in 57.18), while Hensold added an 800 run success in 3:09.97. Amber-Christine Reed competed on the winning 800 relay and gave BHRA its only field event triumph by recording a top long jump of 15 feet, 4 inches. Host Hoopeston Area secured four event wins, paced by Bre Crose crossing the finish line first in the 100 dash (13.83) and 200 dash (29.52). Armstrong-Potomac (61 points), Heritage (53) and St. Anne (35) rounded out team scoring. A-P’s Gracie Gordon placed first in high jump (4-6), and Heritage’s Adena Paul was champion of shot put (28-10 1/4).