In baseball

- Fisher 4, Cissna Park 3. Aiden Cheek delivered a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing the host Bunnies (1-0) to stun the Timberwolves (1-1) in a nonconference nailbiter. Fisher, which trailed 3-2 with three outs remaining, was led by Cheek’s two doubles and three RBI overall, along with Ryan Coulter’s 6 1/3 of two-hit, eight-strikeout pitching. Cissna Park scored twice in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Brayden Bruens struck out 10 hitters while allowing three hits in six innings of work for the Timberwolves, and he also drove in two runs