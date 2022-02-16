Feb. 11:
Boys’ Basketball:
- Watseka 68, Cissna Park 53. Cissna Park had trouble containing Jordan Schroeder early, and the host Warriors picked up a VVC win in the process. Schroeder scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter for Watseka (15-12), with teammates Hunter Meyer (18 points) and Hagen Hoy (12 points) both reaching double figures as well. Malaki Verkler scored a team-high 17 points for Cissna Park (9-18), with 15 of those points in the second half.
Girls’ Basketball:
- Watseka 57, Danville 47. Watseka pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a nonconference home win. Allie Hoy scored a team-high 16 points for the Warriors (23-4) in their fourth straight win, while Sydney McTaggart (12 points, seven rebounds) and Haven Meyer (12 points) also chipped in. Nau’Tika Conaway scored a game-high 20 points to lead Danville (4-15), with Soriah Gouard adding 18 points.
Feb. 12:
Girls’ Basketball:
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional
- Cissna Park 65, Normal Calvary 11. Sixth-seeded Cissna Park did not allow 12th-seeded Normal Calvary to score a single point in the first quarter, holding a 26-0 lead and getting a comfortable home win in a regional quarterfinal game. The Timberwolves (13-14) relied on 20 points, six steals and four rebounds from Mikayla Knake to advance and play fourth-seeded Rigeview at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in a regional semifinal game in Colfax. Morgan Sinn (nine points, six steals, five rebounds, four assists), Brooklyn Stadeli (nine points, five rebounds, three steals), Tricia Karas (eight points, six steals, four rebounds) and Emma Morrical (eight points, four rebounds) also got in on the fun for Cissna Park.
Boys’ Basketball:
- Cissna Park 62, Grace Christian 61. Much like they have all season, Cissna Park rode the efforts from Malaki Verkler and Gavin Savoree to record a narrow home nonconference win. Verkler scored a game-high 28 points for the Timberwolves (10-18), whiel Savoree made six three-pointers en route to 24 points.
- Iroquois West 46, South Newton (Ind.) 34. The host Raiders received steady defense and another double-double from Cannon Leonard to post a nonconference win. Leonard finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Iroquois West (22-5), which led 27-13 at halftime. Peyton Rhodes also scored 13 points and Sam McMillan tossed in eight points.
Feb. 14:
Girls’ Basketball:
Class 2A Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional
- Kankakee Bishop McNamara 35, Iroquois West 33. The fourth-seeded Raiders saw their season come to a close with a hard-fought, narrow defeat in a regional semifinal game. Ilyana Nambo scored a team-high 17 points for Iroquois West (19-13) and Shea Small added 10 points.
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional
- Ridgeview 32, Cissna Park 16. The fourth-seeded Mustangs (22-8) didn't allow more than six points in any quarter as they doubled up the sixth-seeded Timberwolves (13-15) in semifinal play at Colfax. Brinley Stevens connected for 18 points to pace Ridgeview, which will take on second-seeded Milford in Thursday's 7 p.m. regional final. The Bearcats bested seventh-seeded Tri-Point 49-34 in another semifinal on Monday. Mikayla Knake's six points led Cissna Park in defeat.
Class 1A Watseka Regional
- Watseka 48, Kankakee Grace Christian 24. Top-seeded Watseka advanced to Thursday’s regional championship game behind strong games from Allie Hoy and Sydney McTaggart. Hoy scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Warriors (24-4), while McTaggart dropped in 15 points as Watseka built a 32-13 halftime lead against the ninth-seeded Crusaders. Watseka will face No. 3 Lexington at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the regional title game.
Boys’ Basketball
- Iroquois West 62, Chrisman 25. Iroquois West cruised to a Vermilion Valley Conference home win behind balanced scoring, with Sam McMillan scoring a team-high 13 points. Kamden Kimmel added nine points for the Raiders (23-5) as well. Triston Lehmkuhl scored a team-high 14 points to pace Chrisman.
Feb. 15:
Boys’ Basketball:
- Iroquois West 72, Cissna Park 58. The Raiders’ first season in the Vermilion Valley Conference couldn’t have gone much better, as they clinched the league title with this victory over the Timberwolves (10-19) Tuesday. IW also established a program record for wins in a season by improving to 24-5. Cannon Leonard put together a massive performance of 31 points and 14 rebounds for the Raiders, who snagged 12 points apiece from Sam McMillan and Tyler Read, eight points from Peyton Rhodes and five assists from McMillan. Cissna Park was led in defeat by Malaki Verkler’s 23 points and Gavin Savoree’s 21 points, the latter of which included four three-point makes.
- Milford 48, Watseka 42. The visiting Bearcats (22-8) halted their two-game losing streak by outlasting the Warriors (15-13) in a VVC meeting, also earning coach David Caldwell his 400th career win in the process. Andrew White turned in a 15-point outing for Milford, sinking a trio of three-pointers to bolster that total. Will Teig’s 14 points and Nicholas Warren’s 10 points also helped the cause. Watseka’s Braiden Walwer led all scorers with 19 points, and teammate Jordan Schroeder contributed 16 points.