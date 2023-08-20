The Cissna Park Tip-Off pool play matches will take place in Watseka rather than Cissna Park.
Cissna Park Athletic Director Josh Landon sent the following email the afternoon of Aug. 20. “With the anticipated heat this week, we have decided to move POOL PLAY matches (Monday Aug. 21-Thurs. Aug. 24) to Watseka HS in a controlled temperature facility. This is the best decision moving forward to meet the safety of all participants and spectators.
“Currently there are no changes to the format of the tournament besides the location. Saturday, August 26 will remain in Cissna Park as scheduled unless the gym is deemed unsafe for play.
“We look forward to hosting an exciting tournament to start the season!”
The Navy Pool consists of Cissna Park, Grant Park and Kankakee. The Columbia Pool is Watseka, Clifton and Gibson City- Melvin-Sibley. The Silver Pool is Milford, Fisher and Bishop McNamara.
The first games are Aug. 21, with Clifton vs Watseka at 5 p.m., Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs Clifton at 6 p.m. and Watseka vs GCMS at 7 p.m.
Aug. 22 games are Milford vs Fisher at 5 p.m., Fisher vs Bishop McNamara at 6 p.m. and Bishop McNamara vs Milford at 7 p.m.
Aug. 23 games are Cissna Park vs Grant Park at 5 p.m., Grant park vs. Kankakee at 6 p.m. and Kankakee vs Cissna Park at 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 games are 3rd Navy vs 3rd Silver at 5 p.m., 3rd Silver vs 3rd Columbia at 6 p.m. and 3rd Columbia vs 3rd Navy at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games, which Landon says he anticipates being back in Cissna Park, include second place pool play beginning at 10 a.m. with 2nd Navy vs 2nd Silver, 2nd Silver vs 2nd Columbia at 11 a.m. and 2nd Columbia vs 1st Navy at noon.
The championship pool begins at 2 p.m. with 1st Navy vs 1st Silver, then 3 p.m. with 1st Silver vs 1st Columbia, and at 4 p.m. it will be 1st Columbia vs 1st Navy.