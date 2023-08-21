The Covington boys’ soccer team played one game this week, an 11-1 win at North Montgomery, while the girls’ soccer team played three contests in the same span.
The Trojan boys traveled to face the Chargers on Tuesday and fell behind 1-0 in the first two minutes of the game as the hosts drove the ball the length of the field and into the box where they earned and converted a penalty kick.
It took Covington only four minutes to tie the game as Creux Rieman scored for the Trojans and then four more minutes later he got his brace to put the Trojans into a 2-1 lead that would grow to 6-1 before the end of the first half to trigger a running clock.
Goals in that run came from Kolten Haymaker (2), Austin Stein and Shea Springer.
In the second half, Covington would add goals from Haymaker (for a hat trick), Stein (for his brace), Landon Herzog, Asher Cadman (on a PK) and Landon Carrion to take an 11-1 victory in a game shorted to 60 minutes by the Trojans reaching a nine-goal lead.
Covington had a speed advantage over the Chargers, one that they repeatedly used to their advantage, while at the same time, North Montgomery was struggling as they were using a new defensive formation with very limited practice time running it.
The Trojan girls dropped a 4-2 contest with West Vigo that saw the Vikings take a 1-0 lead before Rhyane Beck scored ten minutes later to tie the game going into halftime.
The visitors scored twice in the first fifteen minutes of the second half to lead 3-1, but Kennedie Cadman fed Chloe Whittington to pull one back.
West Vigo added a late goal to win 4-2, with head coach Damon Hegg saying that the visitors counterattacked well, taking advantage of some errant Covington passes.
They Trojans faced Lebanon at home and it was 1-0 in favor of the visitors after one-half of play.
Covington picked up two goals in the second half, but gave up five to fall 6-2.
On Saturday, Covington traveled to Rensselaer Central for their third game in five days, falling behind 2-0 in the first half, but answering back with two goals in the second to come away with a tie.