Hoopeston Area’s Ryker Small pitched a no-hitter during Friday’s game against Cissna Park.
Hoopeston Area shut out Cissna Park 12-0 with Small pitching five hitless innings for the Cornjerkers.
Small only had one walk and racked up nine strikeouts on the pitching mound.
At the plate, Small had two hits and three RBI.
Hoopeston Area’s Nick Hofer had two hits and three stolen bases. Ethan Steiner had two hits and two RBI. Keygan Field had two hits and one RBI. Wyatt Eisenmann had two hits and one RBI.