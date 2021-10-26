KANKAKEE—The Clifton Comets and the Iroquois West Raiders travelled to Kankakee Community College to participate in the IHSA Cross Country Regionals. The boys race was comprised of 87 athletes representing 17 schools. Herscher placed first with a team score of 72. Pontiac (75) finished second followed by Joliet Catholic Academy (79) in third. Drew Rogers from Herscher blew the field away finishing over minute ahead of second place. Iroquois West's Bryson Grant finished second. Tony Espinosa (36th, 18:09), Damian Alvarado (37th, 18:12) and Jake Kocher (60th, 19:59) all joined Grant in representing the Raiders. Comet's Hunter Davis (17:16) finished in 20th place. Both Davis and Grant qualified for the Sectionals in Lisle next weekend.
The Clifton Comets girls team were represented by Marley Green (18th, 21:16), Madison Marquie (63rd, 26:15) and Sidney Marquie (75th, 28:32). Iroquois West sent four girls. Samantha Hartke finished 14th with a time of 20:13. She was joined by Kaylee Cote (24:34) in 54th, Riley Klump (24:42) in 55th and Kaylen Cote (26:58) in 70th place. Marley Green and Samantha Hartke both qualified for the Lisle Sectional.
Cissna Park participated in the Chrisman Regional. They were joined by 74 runners representing 17 schools. Malaki Verkler qualified for Sectional race to be held in Dekatur. Verkler finished in 22nd place with a time of 17:55.0. Keegan Reed (65th, 21:04.5), Chase Petry (67th, 21:47.3) and Joel Yergler (72nd, 23:22.2) joined Verkler in representing the Timberwolves.