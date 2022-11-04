CHAMPAIGN — The Unity girls’ cross-country team put all seven of its runners inside the top-25 finishers at Dodds Park during Saturday’s Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional, giving them 40 points and a second consecutive sectional plaque.

“I am really proud of our girls for their performance. It was our lowest spread (all season),” Rockets coach Kara Leaman said. “That was my biggest joy, seeing how close they were together.”

