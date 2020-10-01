A Watseka girls’ golf team member earned the TVC Conference girls’ golf player of the year award.
Natalie Schroeder, a senior at Watseka High School, earned the award after taking home first place at the Twin Valley Conference tournament on Sept. 28 located at Balmoral Woods.
Schroeder picked up a score of 84 in the 18-hole tournament, a feat her coach, Darin Hartman, said was impressive.
“Shooting an 84 at Balmoral was outstanding,” he said. “It was a tough day. It was wet and the conditions were not good, but I was impressed. I’m really proud of her and glad she was able to grind it out.”
Harman went on to say that he believes Schroeder was worthy of the award and her abilities on the golf course prove it.
“She’s ‘Miss Consistent’ for us,” he said. “She goes out and gets it done and is a great leader for us. She does a great job and I’m proud of her effort and all the time she puts into it. There wasn’t anybody there that is a better golfer than her, puts in more time or more effort, or takes it more seriously. So, without a doubt, she was the most deserving person there and it was awesome to see her pull it off.”
Schroeder said she knew she’d have to try that much harder during the tournament as opposed to a normal match.
“It was nice that I shot well when I needed to shoot well,” she said. “I always try to shoot well in any match, but I knew since it was a tournament I had to try my hardest and that’s what I did.”
After winning the award and with the lack of a state tournament this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, Schroeder said her main focus now is earning a place in the sectional tournament.
“My goal at the beginning of the season was to try and get to state, but now this year that’s not possible,” said Schroeder.
“So, now I’m just trying to get to sectionals. I’d really like to advance as a team but if we can’t, hopefully, I am one of the top individuals that is able to go.”