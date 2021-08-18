WATSEKA—Milford Golf hosted Cissna Park and Salt Fork at Shewami Tuesday evening. Final scores are as follows: Salt Fork: 213, Milford, 218, Cissna Park, 227. Adin Portwood of Milford and Sam Pearman of Salt Fork shared the honor of being medalist with each turning in a 49 for the round. Second lowest individual score was Brockton Wantland from Salt Fork with a 52. Third low score was a 53 turned in by RJ Mann of Milford.

Tags

Trending Food Videos