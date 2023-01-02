The Watseka Hoop-Stars Basketball Clinic is scheduled to begin Jan. 21.
The Watseka Hoop-Stars Basketball Clinic is scheduled to begin Jan. 21.
It is for any boy or girl in kindergarten through sixth grade, said Watseka Community High School boys varsity basketball Coach Chad Cluver.
It will be Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11, and Feb. 18 with 4-6th games Feb. 2 and Feb. 8. The clinic will be in the WCHS gym.
Times include 8-9 a.m. for K-1, 9:15-10:15 a.m. for grades 2-3; and 10:30-noon for grades 4-6.
Cluver said the clinics will stress the fundamentals of basketball like shooting, ball handling, passing and footwork. For the older groups, the aspect of team basketball like defense, offensive movement and game scenarios will also be taught. It will b run by the boys and girls high school basketball coaches and players. The older group will play games at half-time of home high school games.
A flyer with parental consent can be found on the Unit 9 website or those interested can contact Cluver at chad.cluver@watsekaschools.org.
