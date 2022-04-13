The Iroquois West Raiders defeated the Cissna Park Timberwolves in baseball Monday.
Iroquois West took an early lead by putting up three runs each in the first and second innings.
They would add five more runs in the third inning with Sam McMillan, Angel Andrade and Peyton Rhodes each racking up RBIs during the inning.
Cissna Park would put three runs in the third inning, with Ryan King and Gavin Savoree earning RBIs during the inning, but they were unable to rally beyond that point.
Iroquois West would go on to win 14-3.
Iroquois West pitcher Rylan Pheifer picked up the win with two and a third innings pitched. He allowed three runs on three hits with one strikeout. Tyler Reed and Rhodes pitched in relief.