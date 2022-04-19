The Iroquois West Raiders defeated Hoopeston Area in extra innings at Friday’s home game.
Hoopeston Area had took an early 4-0 with two runs scored in each of the first two innings.
Iroquois West made a comeback starting in the third inning with two runs of their own and pulled even with Hoopeston Area in the sixth with two more runs.
The remained scoreless for several more innings until Damon Fowler was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth allowing the winning run to reach home.
Iroquois West won the game 5-4.
Fowler had four RBI during the game. Peyton Rhodes had one RBI. Ryan Pheifer went two for three at the plate with two singles, two runs scored and two walks.
Lucas Frank picked up the win for Iroquois West with four runs and five hits allowed across four innings. Eliot Martinez relieved Frank and pitched five scoreless innings with
Grant Morgan had two RBI on two hits for Hoopeston Area. Ryker Small and Keygan Field each had one RBI. Nick Hofer went three for five at the plate with two stolen bases. Grant, Morgan and Ben Brown each had two hits. Field and Derek Drayer each had one hit.
Small started the game on the pitching mound for Hoopeston Area. He allowed two earned runs, one hit, four walks and had two strikeouts in two innings pitched. Hofer came on to pitch relief and threw six innings with six hits, three earned runs and two walks allowed with eight strikeouts recorded.