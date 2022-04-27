In baseball
- Clifton Central 19, Cissna Park 6. The host Timberwolves had a hard time slowing down the Comets in a Vermilion Valley Conference six-inning loss. Damien Renteria went 1 for 3 with three RBI and Malaki Verkler also drove in a run for Cissna Park, which trailed 10-0 after the top of the third inning before the Timberwolves scored all six of their runs in the bottom of the third.
- St. Anne 17, Watseka 7. The visiting Warriors (0-7) actually led 6-3 going into the bottom of the third inning before St. Anne plated seven runs in that inning and five more runs in the bottom of the fourth in the nonconference game. Ty Berry went 2 for 3, including a home run, with three RBI to lead Watseka.
- Westville 12, Iroquois West 4. The host Tigers compiled 13 hits and scored in every inning but the first during Westville’s third straight win. Ethan McMasters and Kamden Maddox each went 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Tigers (12-6) in the VVC victory. Cade Schaumburg (2 for 4, two RBI) and Landen Haurez (2 for 4, two RBI, triple) also contributed. Aiden Tilstra went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Raiders (6-4).
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Watseka 0. Tuff Elson threw a one-hitter in four innings, fanning seven batters as the Blue Devils (13-6) continued their undefeated start in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Caden Keleminic struck out all three batters he faced, throwing 12 strikes in 16 pitches, while also scoring two runs and stealing three bases. Asa Ray singled twice and had two RBI, plus Drake Nelson and Dawson Dodd each had RBI singles and two stolen bases. The Warriors (0-8) got their lone hit when Simon Hodolitz singled.
- Cissna Park 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2. Brayden Bruens fanned seven Buffaloes in a complete game as the Timberwolves (4-8) scored in the bottom of the seventh to eke out their first VVC win and snap a five-game losing streak. Bryce Sluis tallied two hits and Ryan King drove in a run. For the Buffaloes (3-8), Cam Steinbaugh struck out nine Timberwolves in six innings of work, while also adding two hits. Jackson Pratt also added two hits and an RBI, while Carson Collum added an RBI, as well.
- Iroquois West 13, Schlarman 3. The Raiders (7-4) picked up a VVC win after scoring 10 runs in two innings and allowing just two hits to the Hilltoppers (2-5).
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Iroquois West 2. Blue Devils (14-5) stayed unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference play as pitcher Karson Stevenson struck out nine Raiders (8-5) in six innings of work. Auston Miller posted two hits and Garrett Huls each drove in a run. For Iroquois West, Collin Tilstra struck out five in a complete game and drove in a run on his hit. Rylan Pheifer came up with two hits and an RBI.
- Salt Fork 10, Cissna Park 0. The Storm (8-7) pounced early in a six-run first inning and Jameson Remole threw a two-hitter, striking out eight in five innings to pick up another VVC win to climb back over 500. Derrek Richards had three RBI and a triple. Damien Renteria and Gavin Spitz singled for the Timberwolves (4-9).
- Westville 6, Milford 3. Drew Wichtowski hit a two-RBI double and Landen Haurez homered to lift the Tigers (14-6) their fifth straight win in a VVC game against the Bearcats (9-7). Chase Clutteur hit a three-RBI double to score all of Milford’s runs.
In softball
- The St. Thomas More softball team beat Iroquois West 20-5 in four-inning nonconference home game on Wednesday. Amelia Case went 2 for 4 with five RBI to spark the Sabers (1-7). Catilin Huff went 2 for 2 with two RBI to lead the Raiders (3-6).
- Milford 4, Hoopeston Area 2. The host Bearcats (5-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Brynlee Wright went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Abby Storm was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for Milford. Madison Barnes was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Cornjerkers (7-11).
- Watseka 24, St. Anne 2. Watseka won its eighth straight game, cruising to a four-inning nonconference victory at home. Natalie Petersen hit a home run and a double, finishing 3 for 5 with two RBI and three runs scored for the Warriors (9-2). Allie Hoy (3 for 5, double, two RBI, three runs scored), Brianna Denault (3 for 4, RBI, four runs scored), Sydney McTaggart (2 for 5, double, four RBI) and Elizabeth Wittenborn (2 for 3, three RBI) all joined in on the offensive fun for Watseka.
- Westville 16, Iroquois West 0. Abby Sabalaskey wasn’t only unhittable. She was perfect. The Westville sophomore left-handed pitcher threw a four-inning perfect game for the Tigers (13-1) in the Vermilion Valley Conference win, their 12th straight victory. Sabalaskey only threw 37 pitches, but 34 went for strikes as she struck out the first 11 batters she faced before retiring the final IW batter, Jessye Rodriguez, on a groundout to first base. Of course, Sabalaskey was able to pitch with an overwhelming lead after the Tigers scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first against the Raiders (3-7). Aubrie Jenkins went 2 for 2 with two RBI and two runs scored for Westville, while Sabalaskey (1 for 2, RBI, three runs scored), McKynze Carico (1 for 2, two RBI) and Madison Jones (1 for 1, three RBI, two runs scored) also contributed at the plate.
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Watseka 2. The Blue Devils (7-5) pounced early, darting out to a 6-0 lead after two innings on the way to a Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Watseka (10-2) responded with three runs in the third, but left 11 runners on base in its first loss since March 28, snapping an eight-game winning run. Jacey Wendell went 3 of 4 with an RBI and Draycee Nelson tripled, had one RBI and scored twice for the Blue Devils. Ava Acton went 2 of 2 and scored twice, and Raeghan Dickison picked up the win by allowing two runs, five walks and fanning four batters in four innings of work. Brianna Denault tripled and scored in a 2-of-4 showing at the plate for the Warriors. Allie Hoy went 2 of 3 and scored once, while Natalie Petersen also went 2 of 3 at the plate.
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15, Iroquois West 0. The Blue Devils (8-5) won their fourth in a row by pushing 12 runs past the Raiders (3-8) in a productive third inning as Reaghan Dickison threw a no-hitter by striking out seven of 11 batters faced in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Dickinson also added a triple, two RBI and a stolen base. Natalie Clapp was 3 of 3 with a double and two RBI, while also adding two stolen bases. Ava Acton came up with two hits, four stolen bases and two runs. Draycee Nelson hit a two-RBI triple.
- Westville 10, Milford/Cissna Park 0. Abby Sabalaskey came up with another stellar outing on the mound, striking out 15 batters in a one-hitter to lead the Tigers (16-2) to a 5-0 start in the VVC. Desi Darnell had two hits, a double and an RBI, and Ariel Clarkson also doubled. Izzy Silva had two singles and two RBI. Lydia Gondzur added two hits and an RBI. Emmaleah Marshino posted the lone hit for the Bearcats (5-5).
In girls’ track and field
At Gibson City. St. Joseph-Ogden scored 167 points to win the Lady Falcon Invite on Friday as Hope Rajlich won the 200-meter dash with a 26.72, Ava Knap won the 800-meter run with a 2:38.91 and Savanna Franzen won the 1,600-meter run with a 5:31.46. Kaytlyn Baker took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.03 and the 1,600-meter relay team of Helene Jones, Kailyn Ingram, Ashlyn Lanner and Knap placed first with a 4:31.31. Zoey Muller-Hinnant helped Uni High take second place with a team score of 66 by winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.36. The 400-meter relay team of Eliza Terziev, Dina Hashash, Muller-Hinnant and Ella Greer won with a 52.46. The Illineks also won the 1,600 sprint medley as Hashash, Greer, Muller-Hinnant and Erin Smith clocked a 5:03.10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda took third as a team with 53 points, thanks in part to to Maisy Johnson’s winning high jump mark of 5 feet. The Panthers won the 800-meter relay as Lillianna Frichtl, Johnson, Bailey Luebchow and Trixie Johnson clocked a 1:54.82. Frichtl won the long jump with a distance of 15 feet and 5.5 inches. Ella McFarland helped Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin place fourth with a team score of 45 by placing second in the high jump, clearing 5 feet in a jumpoff. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished fifth with a team score of 43, Watseka and Iroquois West tied for sixth with 35 points, Hoopeston Area finished in eighth with 29 points and St. Thomas More took ninth with 28 team points. Hoopeston sprinter Bre Crose won the 100-meter dash with a 12.80. St. Thomas More freshman Paige Stark won the 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:58.12. Iroquois West hurdler Ella Rhodes won the 100-meter hurdles by finishing with a time of 17.26. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Payton Carter won in pole vault by clearing 11 feet. Judah Christian’s Abigail Tapuaiga won the shot put with a throw of 32 feet and 9.75 inches and won in discus with a distance of 27 feet. Watseka’s Haven Maple won the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet and 2 inches.