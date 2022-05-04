In baseball
Cissna Park 23, Judah Christian 2. Cissna Park dictated how this nonconference game would go from the start. The Timberwolves (5-9) scored six runs in the top of the first inning and got to 23 before Judah Christian pushed its lone runs across in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game. Gavin Spitz went 3 of 5 with three runs scored and five RBI to lead Cissna Park, Mason Blanck was 1 of 3 with a double, two runs and four RBI and Brayden Bruens also doubled in his lone at bat and drove in three runs. Jacob Kursell‘s sixth inning double accounted for the only runs for the Tribe (0-5).
Salt Fork 7, Milford 6. Salt Fork had to wait more than two weeks to finish off its Vermilion Valley Conference game against Milford that started April 8 that was suspended with the two teams tied. Tuesday’s walk-off win was worth the wait after Derrek Richards delivered with an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh for the win. Hayden Prunkard also went 2 of 4 with two doubles and three RBI for the Storm (9-7). Blake Norton got the win after giving up one unearned run in two hitless innings of relief. Nicholas Warren and Chase Clutteur drove in two runs apiece for the Bearcats (9-8) in the loss.
Cissna Park 14, Dwight 3. Gavin Spitz hit two singles with an RBI and struck out seven batters, walked six and allowed two hits for two earned runs in 42/3 innings to lead the Timberwolves (6-9) to a VVC win. Damien Renteria singled three times and walked twice, scoring two runs, and Ethan Huse singled and had two RBI. Mason Blanck doubled and singled with an RBI.
Herscher 12, Watseka 5. Simon Hodolitz led the Warriors (0-10) with three singles and an RBI and Ty Berry added a double, a single and an RBI in a nonconference defeat. Conner Bell also had two singles, including one that drove in a run, and DaVincci Lane added two hits.
Milford 11, St. Anne. 1. Nicolas McKinley gave up one hit and a run in 12/3 innings and Adin Portwood gave up two hits and no runs in 41/3 innings as the Bearcats (10-7) picked up a nonconference win. Max Cook singled and drove in two runs and McKinley drove in two runs in sacrifice situations. Sawyer Laffoon singled twice, driving in a run, and Carson Shields also drove in two runs on a single and sac fly.
Iroquois West 12, St. Anne 1. The visiting Raiders (9-5) scored at least one run in all six innings of this nonconference win. Damon Fowler and Mario Andrade each drove in three runs for IW, with Fowler adding three hits and two runs and Andrade putting up two hits and one run. Kyler Meents’ two RBI and two runs apiece from Peyton Rhodes, Aiden Tilstra and Sam McMillan also provided backing to pitcher Izzy Alvarez, who struck out eight in five innings of work.
Oakwood 12, Cissna Park 2. Josh Young doubled twice among three hits and drove in two runs for the host Comets (12-9), who rolled to a Vermilion Valley Conference win versus the Timberwolves (6-10) in five innings. Dalton Hobick went 3 for 3 with two RBI and four runs scored for Oakwood, which netted three hits and four runs from Grant Powell plus two hits and one RBI from Joshua Ruch. Travis Tiernan struck out six hitters in four innings pitched as well. Malaki Verkler and Ryan King each banked one RBI for Cissna Park.
Watseka 6, Hoopeston Area 2. The host Warriors (1-10) broke through for their first victory of the season, dispatching the Cornjerkers (9-14) in a VVC tilt. Ty Berry homered and drove in three runs for Watseka, which garnered two hits from Kobi Stevens, one RBI from Aidan Morris and two runs from Brayden Ketchum. Conner Bell permitted no earned runs and four hits while striking out three in a complete-game pitching effort. Hoopeston Area’s Nick Hofer and Ben Brown each drove in one run.
Armstrong-Potomac 19, Iroquois West 12. Gavin Parkerson homered twice, singled twice and walked twice while driving in six runs to help the Trojans (7-8) score 14 unanswered runs, erase a seven-run deficit, force extra innings and earn a memorable Vermilion Valley Conference win. The Raiders (9-6) built a 10-5 lead through four frames as Lucas Frank tripled, doubled and singled to drive in five runs, and Peyton Rhodes added a double and two singles for two RBI. Auston Miller also doubled and singled, driving in two runs. But the Trojans had plenty of firepower past Parkerson, as Colton Murphy doubled for three RBI and Landon Freeman doubled and singled for three RBI. Gavin Lomax added a double, and Cole Bailey pitched in with a two-RBI double.
Milford 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Freshman Beau Wright threw a no-hitter as the Bearcats (11-8) dealt the Blue Devils (16-7) their first VVC loss of the year. Adin Portwood hit a two-RBI double, and Nicholas Warren followed with an RBI single in the fourth. Carson Shields doubled, and Owen Halpin also doubled and singled. Dawson Dodd provided 32/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Blue Devils, striking out seven batters, walking one and allowing four hits.
Milford 7, Iroquois West 0. Nicholas Warren and Payton Harwood teamed up on a one-hit pitching performance for the host Bearcats (12-8) as they silenced the Raiders (9-7) in VVC play. Warren notched 10 strikeouts in four innings, and Harwood put up another seven punchouts in three innings. Caleb Clutteur went 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run. Adin Portwood, Sawyer Laffoon and Max Cook each drove in one run. Peyton Rhodes had IW’s lone hit, and Lucas Frank struck out eight batters in five innings.
Watseka 9, Cissna Park 6. A three-run top of the seventh inning allowed the visiting Warriors (2-11) to win for the second time in their last three outings, holding off the Timberwolves (6-11) in a VVC event. Ty Berry went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs to key Watseka, which added single RBI from Kobi Stevens, Conner Bell and Jace Naese. Cissna Park tallied four runs in the sixth to tie the contest at 6 and was led by Gavin Savoree (one hit, two RBI, one run) and Damian Renteria (one hit, three walks, two runs).
In softball
Armstrong-Potomac 10, Watseka 9. Armstrong-Potomac took the final lead in Tuesday’s back-and-forth game Vermilion Valley Conference against Watseka on a solo home run by Denley Heller in the top of the seventh inning. The Trojans (8-9) held on to that lead and the win after escaping a bases-loaded jam with just one out in the final half inning. Heller, who also got the win, went 3 of 4 with two home runs and three RBI to lead A-P. Carlyn Crozier also homered for the Trojans. Jasmine Essington was 3 of 4 with three RBI for the Warriors (9-5).
Milford/Cissna Park 13, St. Anne 3. Brynlee Wright singled twice, drove in three runs and added two stolen bases and Abby Storm added two singles for two RBI to help the Bearcats (6-5) inch above .500 with a nonconference victory. Jossalin Lavicka doubled, singled twice and stole a base. Kirstyn Lucht gave up three runs on six hits and four walks, while striking out five batters in a complete game.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10, Milford/Cissna Park 0. The Blue Devils (9-7) built a 6-0 edge after one inning, then added five more runs in the final frame to get back to .500 in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Reaghan Dickison doubled, singled and walked with an RBI and gave up just two hits and struck out five in a complete game in the circle. Natalie Clapp doubled and singled, while Addison Wallace hit a two-run double and Ella Myers doubled to drive in a run. Jossalin Lavicka singled twice for the Bearcats.
Milford/Cissna Park 11, Iroquois West 1. The host Bearcats (7-6) needed five innings to secure a VVC win over the Raiders (3-10). Jahni Lavicka’s three hits, three RBI and one run was a meaningful part of that attack, as was Abby Storm’s two hits, one RBI, one walk and two runs. Brynlee Wright (two hits, two RBI) and Mikayla Knake (two RBI) also chipped in to support Kirstyn Lucht’s five innings of four-hit, five-strikeout pitching. Jessye Rodriguez drove in IW’s lone run.
Watseka 23, Chrisman 0. The visiting Warriors (10-6) set aside a four-game losing streak when they cruised past the Cardinals (0-10) in a four-inning VVC meeting. Elizabeth Wittenborn went 2 for 2 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored for Watseka, which grabbed one triple apiece from Natalie Petersen and Hailey Peck, two RBI from Peck and three runs from Allie Hoy. Caitlin Corzine allowed just two hits while striking out seven in the circle.
In girls’ track and field
At Monticello. Alyssa Williams was a four-event winner for Tuscola, helping the Warriors to third place in an 18-team event with 68 points. Williams prevailed in the 100-meter run in a meet-record 12.16 seconds, in the 200 at 25.58 and in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 83/4 inches. She also led off a first-place 800 relay tandem (1 minute, 49.87 seconds) that included Mia Hausmann, Jillian Alexander and Lia Patterson. Patterson claimed two individual victories as well, winning the 100 hurdles in 15.27 and the 300 hurdles in 46.17. Salt Fork earned fourth place as a group with 46 points, keyed by event wins from Brynlee Keeran in triple jump (35-6) and Olivia Birge in shot put (35-6 3/4). Uni High was the fifth-place team with 39 points, paced by Kate Ahmari’s 3,200 win in 11:28.18. Unity finished sixth with 36 points, securing a win from its 400 relay of Kayla Nelson, Bri Ritchie, Estella Dodd and Lauren Miller (51.83). Paxton-Buckley-Loda tied for eighth place with 33 points, garnering many from Trixie Johnson’s win in the 800 (2:23.54). St. Joseph-Ogden (tied for eighth, 33 points), Monticello (10th, 29), Sullivan (11th, 28), St. Thomas More (tied for 13th, 10), Clinton (tied for 13th, 10), Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (16th, six), Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (17th, four) and Milford/Cissna Park (18th, one) rounded out local involvement.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Gibson City. Aiden Sancken and Austin Kasper were multi-event winners for host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the Falcons scored 75 points to defeat Iroquois West (47) and Tri-Valley (40) in a triangular. Sancken took the 200-meter dash title in 25.19 seconds, competed on a winning 400 relay unit (47.25) and topped the high jump field at 4 feet, 3/4 inch. The freshman Kasper claimed wins in both the 110 hurdles (17.53) and 300 hurdles (46.79). The runner-up Raiders boasted a pair of double-event victors in Bryson Grant (400 in 54.79, 800 run in 2 minutes, 5.45 seconds) and Clayton Leonard (shot put in 49-6 1/4, discus in 136-5).