In baseball
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Milford 2. Three runs in the first inning and two more in the second staked Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a 5-0 lead, more than enough run support for Tuff Elson to work with and hand Milford its first loss. Elson recorded the win, only giving up one hit and one unearned run in five innings that saw him issue five walks but also deliver 11 strikeouts for the host Blue Devils (6-4). Dawson Dodd led the offensive output for BHRA by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot. Garrett Huls (2 for 3, RBI), Amani Stanford (2 for 4, RBI) and Drake Nelson (1 for 2, two RBI) all had vital roles for BHRA in its third straight win. Owen Halpin went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Milford (5-1) as Nicolas McKinley walked twice and scored both of the Bearcats’ runs in the Vermilion Valley Conference game.
- Tuscola 12, Oakwood 2. Tuscola ended a four-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, topping the Comets in five innings at Ervin Park. Easton Cunningham hit a solo home run for the Warriors (2-4), with Colton Musgrave shining at the plate by going 3 for 3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored. Caden Baer also doubled and drove in two runs, Patrick Pierce drove in a run and stole two bases and Peyton Armstrong was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a stolen base out of the leadoff spot. Armstrong and Dylan Shinn combined on a two-hitter on the mound, with Armstrong starting and throwing two innings before Shinn had three innings in relief. Grant Powell was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Oakwood (3-5) and Dalton Hobick also drove in a run.
- Westville 13, Cissna Park 3. Westville ran its win streak to six games with an impressive VVC home win in five innings. The Tigers (7-4) took a 4-0 lead after the first inning and then added eight more runs in the bottom of the third to go up 12-2 on the Timberwolves (2-4). Kamden Maddox helped break the game open for Westville with a grand slam in the third inning that staked the Tigers to a 9-2 lead. Landen Huarez also hit a home run for Westville and finished 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored. Luke Johnson was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBI, while Drew Wichtowski was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Bryce Sluis was 2 for 3 to pace Cissna Park, while Mason Blanck and Brayden Bruens each drove in a run.
- Oakwood baseball used a five-run sixth inning to rally for an 8-7 victory against host Iroquois West on Friday. Matthew Miller doubled twice as part of a five-RBI, three-hit game to lead the Comets (4-5) past the Raiders (2-3). Peyton Rhodes had three hits, two RBI and a run scored to pace IW.
- Cissna Park 16, Ridgeview 6. Cissna Park fell behind by five runs after 11/2 innings, but the Timberwolves responded with 15 unanswered runs to easily beat Ridgeview in nonconference action Saturday. Malaki Verkler led Cissna Park (3-4), going 2 of 4 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and four RBI. Mason Blanck was also 2 of 3 with three RBI for the Timberwolves. Cam Kelly and Owen Grice had two hits apiece for the Mustangs in the loss.
- Manteno 4, Milford 1. Miford was able to even the score Saturday with a run in the top of the second inning, but the Bearcats gave up three late runs to drop the nonconference showdown with Manteno. Chase Clutteur had the lone hit for the Bearcats (5-2), and Payton Harwood got saddled with a no decision after giving up an unearned run on six hits and striking out eight in four innings. Adin Portwood took the loss in relief.
- Iroquois West 14, Cissna Park 3. Peyton Rhodes knocked three hits and drove in three runs for the visiting Raiders (3-3) as they turned away the Timberwolves (3-5) in a six-inning VVC matchup. Sam McMillan’s three RBI and two runs scored also proved pivotal to IW, as did two RBI from Angel Andrade and a one-hit, three-walk, one-RBI, one-run day from Rylan Pheifer. Ryan King and Gavin Savoree each drove in one run for Cissna Park, which garnered two walks apiece from Savoree, Gavin Spitz and Damien Renteria.
- Milford 10, Schlarman 0. The trio of Beau Wright, Sawyer Laffoon and Nicolas McKinley produced a combined no-hitter as the host Bearcats (6-2) defeated the Hilltoppers (1-3) in six innings of VVC action. Wright struck out 10 in four innings of work to garner the pitching win, and Milford scored at least one run in every inning. Laffoon chipped in three hits, three RBI and one run, both Caleb Clutteur and McKinley drove in two runs and Nicholas Warren scored three times. Noah Berryman walked to provide Schlarman its only baserunner.
- Oakwood 16, Watseka 1. The visiting Comets (5-5) returned to the .500 mark with a decisive, five-inning VVC win over the Warriors (0-4). Travis Tiernan hurled a complete-game one-hitter, allowing no earned runs and four walks while pitching 11 strikeouts. Josh Young homered among two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for Oakwood, which gained three hits, four RBI and one run from Griffin Trees, two hits, two RBI and three runs from Brody Taflinger, and one hit, two RBI and two runs from Grant Powell. Simon Hodolitz gave Watseka its only hit and only RBI, driving in Aidan Morris for the tally.
In softball
- Watseka 22, St. Anne 4. Watseka won its third straight game by rolling to a four-inning nonconference home win. Caitlin Corzine was perfect at the plate, going 4 for 4 with two home runs and four RBI, to pace the Warriors (4-2). Corzine also picked up the win, scattering five hits and working around five walks to strike out two. Natalie Petersen delivered in the batter’s box with a 2-for-3 performance that featured a double, a triple and six RBI, while Allie Hoy (3 for 4, one RBI, three runs scored) also contributed.
- Salt Fork 11, Milford/Cissna Park 1. The top of the Salt Fork softball team’s batting order produced on Friday, helping the host Storm to an 11-1 win in five innings against Milford/Cissna Park in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Kendyl Hurt went 2 for 3 with three RBI to lead the offensive output for Salt Fork (5-1) in its third consecutive win. Hurt shined in the pitcher’s circle, too, throwing a complete game by only allowing two hits and working around three walks to strike out seven. Karlie Cain also contributed by going 1 for 2 with three RBI, while Kailey Frischkorn (3 for 3, RBI, two runs scored) and Macie Russell (3 for 4, three runs scored) set the tone out of the top two spots in the batting order. Alivia Schmink went 1 for 2 and drove in the lone run for the Bearcats (4-3).
- Oakwood softball put up crooked numbers in each of the first three innings to take a 12-8 lead and held on the rest of the way for a 12-11 road victory at Iroquois West on Friday. Bella Bradford (two hits, run scored, RBI) and Alaina Rothwell (two RBI, two walks, run scored, hit) showed out for the Comets (2-7), while Samantha Sigler, Maggie Thorne and Nautica McNeely each struck for two hits for the Raiders (2-4).
- Watseka 8, Oakwood 5. Allie Hoy and Elena Newell each recorded three hits for the host Warriors (5-2) as they stretched their win streak to four games with this VVC result versus the Comets (2-9). Briana Denault, Claire Curry and Natalie Petersen each drove in a run for Watseka as well. Oakwood’s offense was led by Audrey Schnaus (3 for 4), Samantha Dunavan (2 for 4) and Bella Bradford (2 for 5, two runs).
In boys’ track and field
- At Catlin. The Storm defended home territory with 110 points to earn first place as Nathan Kirby won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.50, took first in the 110-meter hurdles (14.68) and won the 300-meter hurdles (42.74). Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin followed in third place with 74 points as Murphy McCool finished third in the 100 with a time of 11.89 seconds and Emerson Thorlton took second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:00.98. Uni High finished in fifth (51 points) and Iroquois West finished in sixth (45.5 points), while Westville ended up in seventh (40.5 points) and Oakwood took eighth (33 points). Judah Christian came in ninth with 32 points, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley placed in 10th with 28.5 points and Milford/Cissna Park placed in 12th, scoring two points.
In girls’ track and field
- At Catlin. Uni High took home the team win with 104 points as Ella Greer clocked a 13.38 to win the 100-meter dash, Zoey Muller-Hinnant won the 400-meter dash (1:04.13) and Kate Ahmari won the 800-meter run with a 2:27.00. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took fourth with 43.5 points as Cecilia Goodin placed sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:09.83. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin placed fifth with a score of 39 and Westville followed closely behind with a score of 38.33. Milford/Cissna Park finished in seventh with 33 points, Judah Christian followed in eighth with 29.5 points and St. Thomas More placed eighth with 28 points. Oakwood placed 11th and Iroquois West placed in 12th with 25 and 17.67 points, respectively.