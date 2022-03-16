Baseball
- Milford 18, Watseka 1. Nicholas Warren wasted no time showing what he’ll be capable of at the plate this season, as he went 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored in a road victory for the Bearcats (1-0) over their Vermilion Valley Conference opponent. Milford tallied nine runs in the third inning and six more in the fifth to end the game after five innings. Sawyer Laffoon, Max Cook and Adin Portwood each knocked in two runs for the Bearcats to further support the pitching tandem of Payton Harwood (three innings, no hits, one walk, nine strikeouts) and Warren (two innings, one hit, one walk, four strikeouts). For the Warriors (0-1), their lone run was unearned and scored by Aidan Morris. Brayden Ketchum recorded Watseka’s only hit on the afternoon.
In softball
- Blue Ridge 16, Donovan 1. The host Knights (1-0) racked up 12 runs in the first inning and cruised past their nonconference opponent to begin the season with a four-inning win in Farmer City. Cassie Zimmerman doubled among two hits and drove in four runs for Blue Ridge, which garnered two RBI apiece from Farrah Michaels and Ashlyn Voyles. Michaels also tripled and scored four runs, and Ava Jamison smacked two hits and scored twice to support her own four-inning two-hitter in the circle that included six strikeouts. Alexis Wike also was instrumental for Blue Ridge by going 3 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored.
- Milford/Cissna Park 21, Watseka 6. The visiting Bearcats (1-0) produced 10 runs in the first inning and repeated the feat in the fifth inning during a season-starting, five-inning victory over a Vermilion Valley Conference foe. Emmaleah Marshino had a grand slam among three hits, drove in six runs and scored four times to pace M/CP, which claimed another grand slam, four RBI and three runs scored from Brynlee Wright, three hits and one RBI from Jossalin Lavicka and also drew 15 walks as a group. Kirstyn Lucht logged five strikeouts in the circle as well. The Warriors (0-1) generated five runs in the fifth inning and were led offensively by Sydney McTaggart (2 for 3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored) and Allie Hoy (one double and two RBI).
- Milford/Cissna Park 16, Donovan 1. Kirstyn Lucht tossed a four-inning three-hitter for the host Bearcats (2-0), who followed up a 21-run outburst a day prior against Watseka by blasting a nonconference opponent here in four innings. Lucht also struck out six batters in the circle on top of going 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and four RBI. M/CP also picked up two hits and two RBI from Emmaleah Marshino, three RBI from Abby Storm and a triple from Brynlee Wright.