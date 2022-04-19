In baseball
- Armstrong-Potomac 3, Cissna Park 1. Lane Morgan was nearly unhittable and Armstrong-Potomac’s offense delivered at just the right time for the Trojans in a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Morgan threw a complete game for A-P (3-4), only allowing two hits and working around three walks to go with eight strikeouts. With the game tied at 1 in the top of the sixth inning, an RBI single from Nathan Rogers gave A-P a 2-1 lead and an RBI double by Gavin Parkerson later in the inning pushed A-P’s lead to 3-1. Parkerson finished 2 for 2, while Rogers and Kollin Asbury each going 2 for 3, with Asbury driving in a run in the fourth on a single. Bryce Sluis led off the game for Cissna Park (3-6) with a single and came around to score the Timberwolves’ only run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first.
- Salt Fork 23, Watseka 13. After two innings, Salt Fork led 9-7 before breaking through with 11 runs in the bottom of the third in a high-scoring VVC game in Catlin that lasted four innings. Blake Norton went 3 for 4, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead the Storm (5-5), while Hayden Prunkard also hit a home run and finished 2 for 2 with four RBI. Pedro Rangel (2 for 2, four runs scored, two RBI) and Deegan Albert (2 for 4, four runs scored, two RBI) were two other catalysts for Salt Fork. Ty Berry was 2 for 3 with three RBI to spark Watseka (0-5).
- Iroquois West 5, Hoopeston Area 4. The Raiders (5-3) came out on top in a VVC thriller on Friday as Damon Fowler racked up four RBI and Peyton Rhodes added an RBI single. Ryan Pheifer singled twice, scored twice and walked twice. Elliot Martinez pitched five scoreless innings, giving up five hits. Lucas Frank went four innings on the mound, fanning five batters, while giving up four runs and six hits. Nick Hofer pitched six innings for the Cornjerkers (5-10), striking out eight batters and giving up six hits, while also recording three hits of his own, including a triple. Grant Morgan recorded two RBI singles, and Ben Brown and Ryker Small also singled twice, with one of Small’s hits driving in a run.
- Oakwood 5, Milford 1. Bryson Myers went 2 for 2 with two RBI, Dalton Hobick homered and Grant Powell doubled as the Comets (6-5) got back on the right side of .500 and won their third game in a row. Lucas Huchel gave up just two hits and walked three, while fanning four batters. For the Bearcats (7-3), Beau Wright singled and walked and struck out two Comets in one inning on the mound. Nick Warren scored the lone run after reaching base on a walk.
- Iroquois West 16, Grant Park 8. The visiting Raiders (6-3) pushed their win streak to four with this nonconference decision. IW scored five runs in both the first and fifth innings, as well as another four in the seventh frame. Lucas Frank, Damon Fowler, Auston Miller, Tyler Reed and Sam McMillan each drove in two runs for the winners, with Frank and Miller both notching three hits. Frank also scored three runs, as did Rylan Pheifer and Kyler Meents.
In softball
- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Milford 4. The visiting Falcons scored three runs apiece in the fifth inning and sixth inning to earn a nonconference win. Mallory Rosendahl went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Cally Kroon finished 1 for 3 with two RBI to pace GCMS (3-3). Emmaleah Marshino was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Lydia Puetz drove in two runs to spark Milford (4-4).
- Watseka 13, Salt Fork 3. Watseka collected its sixth consecutive win with a six-inning road Vermilion Valley Conference victory in Catlin. Brianna Denault went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a double for the Warriors (7-2), while Elena Newell (2 for 4, RBI) and Natalie Petersen (1 for 4, two RBI) had steady performances. Caitlin Corzine threw all six innings for Watseka, working around seven hits and six walks to strike out eight. Kendyl Hurt and Kenzie Childs each went 2 for 3 for Salt Fork (6-3).
- Hoopeston Area 24, Iroquois West 2. The Cornjerkers (6-9) rode an offensive wave to their first VVC win this season as Alexa Bailey went 2 of 4 with three RBI, including a triple and a double. Madison Barnes had three hits — including a double — and an RBI. Brylie Cox tripled and singled, scoring three runs, while Tori Birge walked four times and scored four runs. Makhia Colunga gave up three hits in a complete game, while fanning nine batters. Izzy Lunt hit an RBI single, while Caitlin Huff and Abby Kraft singled for the Raiders (3-5).
In boys’ track and field
- At Watseka. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin compiled 105 points to win a quadrangular meet against host Watseka (56 points), Milford/Cissna Park (33) and Momence (18). Murphy McCool won both the 100-meter dash in 11.58 seconds and the 200 in 24.06 to pace the Blue Devils. Hunter Meyer was a double-event winner for Watseka, taking first in the discus with a toss of 102 feet, 2 inches and doing so in the triple jump with a leap of 37-8 1/2.
In girls’ track and field
- At Watseka. Watseka placed first among four teams at its own quadrangular, compiling 109 1/2 points, ahead of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (64), Milford/Cissna Park (33) and Momence (14 1/2). Raegan Gooding won both the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches) and the long jump (14-10) to pace the Warriors.