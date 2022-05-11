In baseball
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Cissna Park 2. Three different players bagged two hits apiece for the host Blue Devils (18-8) as they rumbled past the Timberwolves (6-12) in a six-inning, Vermilion Valley Conference tilt. Dawson Dodd, Amani Stanford and Asa Ray each fit that bill for BHRA, with Dodd and Ray both driving in two runs, as well. Tuff Elson provided one RBI and three runs for BHRA, and Caden Keleminic fired six innings of three-hit ball with seven strikeouts. Gavin Spitz drove in a run for Cissna Park.
- St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Milford 0. Caleb Ochs scattered seven hits in a complete-game pitching performance for the visiting Spartans (24-2), whose win streak has reached 16 after this non-league triumph versus the Bearcats (12-9). Ochs walked one and struck out eight in his outing. Tyler Altenbaumer’s one hit, one walk and two RBI paced SJ-O’s offense, and Adam Price threw in two hits and one RBI. Chase Clutteur doubled among two hits for Milford, which gained one hit and one walk from Sawyer Laffoon.
- Milford 12, Watseka 2. Nicholas Warren and Payton Harwood combined on a five-inning one-hitter for the host Bearcats (13-9) in their VVC triumph versus the Warriors (2-12). Warren struck out seven batters in four innings pitched and helped his own cause at the plate with three hits, four RBI and two runs. Nicolas McKinley also drove in four runs for Milford, hitting a home run and scoring twice, while Adin Portwood, Sawyer Laffoon and Caleb Clutteur each scored twice. Brayden Ketchum and Conner Bell each drove in one run for Watseka.
- Salt Fork 15, Iroquois West 0. The host Storm (12-10) needed four innings to put away the Raiders (9-8) in a VVC meeting, scoring seven times in the second and five times in the third. Jameson Remole swatted a home run and posted three RBI for Salt Fork, which landed three RBI apiece from Hayden Prunkard and Derrek Richards. Blake Norton (two hits, two walks, two RBI, two runs) and Pedro Rangel (two hits, one walk, one RBI, four runs) also aided pitcher Hayden Chew, who gave up one hit and two walks while striking out nine in four innings of work. Rylan Pheifer had that one hit for IW.
In softball
- Watseka 15, Donovan 0. It took just four innings for the visiting Warriors (11-6) to pick up a nonconference win here. Sydney McTaggart and Elizabeth Wittenborn each finished 2 for 3 with two RBI for Watseka, which claimed three runs from Allie Hoy and four innings of one-hit pitching from Caitlin Corzine.
- Watseka 14, Milford/Cissna Park 10. In a VVC slugfest, it was the visiting Warriors (12-6) who secured a victory over the Bearcats (7-7-1). Brianna Denault, Sydney McTaggart and Caitlin Corzine each cracked a home run and drove in three runs for Watseka, with Denault scoring four times. Natalie Petersen went 4 for 5 with three RBI for the winners, and Hailey Peck added two hits and three runs. Emmaleah Marshino logged her own home run to go with two hits and two runs for M/CP, which snared two hits apiece from Abby Storm, Kirstyn Lucht and Brynlee Wright — the latter of whom also had two RBI.
In boys’ track and field
- At Catlin. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin swept the four relays at the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet, padding their 148 points and pushing them past nine other programs to the team title. Salt Fork was the runner-up at 127 points. Logan Hughes, Mason Hackman, Rhett Harper, Isaiah Tidwell and Emerson Thorlton each were part of two relay victories for the Blue Devils, who won the 400-meter relay in 45.06 seconds, the 800 relay in 1 minute, 37.00 seconds, the 1,600 relay in 3:42.27 and the 3,200 relay in 9:30.62. Eli Mojonnier anchored the 3,200 relay and placed first in the 800 run (2:02.77), 1,600 run (5:01.77) and 3,200 run (11:26.01). Teammate Murphy McCool was champion of the 400 dash (52.10) and anchored the triumphant 400 relay. Salt Fork’s Nathan Kirby won four individual events and set a new meet record in the 110 hurdles at 14.94. Kirby’s other successes were in the 100 dash (11.54), 200 dash (23.48) and 300 hurdles (41.28). The Storm’s Garrett Taylor swept the throws, winning shot put at 53 feet, 4 1/4 inches and discus in a meet-record 165-3. Dylan Diaz gave the host school another win by ranking first in triple jump at 40-9 1/2. The other two events were won by Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman athletes. Jace Bina set a new meet record in long jump at 21-8 3/4, and Karson Lewsader prevailed in high jump at 6-4.
In girls’ track and field
- At Watseka. Fernando Orellana clocked 12.02 seconds to win the 100-meter dash, won the 300 hurdles in 45.54 and took second in long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 11 3/4 inches to lead Watseka in a triangular meet against Manteno and Herscher. The Warriors won their triangular with a team score of 75 points. Jordan Schroeder won the 200 dash for Watseka with a 25.06 and took the 400 dash with a 56.96. Drew McTaggart won the 1,600 run by recording a time of 5 minutes, 23.70 seconds, and Peter Miller took first in the 800 run with a time of 2:35.15.
- At Catlin. Shelby McGee captured three event wins for Salt Fork at the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet, helping the Storm to the team title out of 11 programs with 123 points. Watseka was next best at 69 points. McGee took first place in the 100-meter hurdles (16.65 seconds), the 300 hurdles (52.67) and triple jump (35 feet, 4 1/2 inches). Salt Fork added two event wins apiece from Macie Russell (400 dash in 1 minute, 3.93 seconds, 800 run in 2:29.80) and Olivia Birge (shot put at 36-9, discus at 113-6), and Brynlee Keeran topped the long jump field at 16-8. Runner-up Watseka had no event wins but placed second in both the 400 relay (54.12) and 3,200 relay (12:17.09) while also receiving two top-five efforts from Haven Meyer (fourth in the 100 dash at 13.72, third in the 200 dash at 29.75). Third-place Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (65 points) was led by Ella McFarland, who established a new meet record in the high jump and won the event by clearing 5-3. Fourth-place Westville (54 points) was led by Savanna Tyler winning both the 100 dash (12.99) and 200 dash (27.06). Tyler also led off first-place foursomes in the 400 relay (53.50) and 800 relay (1:56.69) that included Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins and Ella Miller. Other event winners were Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke in the 1,600 run (6:00.32), Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett in the 3,200 run (14:51.76) and Milford/Cissna Park’s quartet of Kaydence Kuester, Jossalin Lavicka, Jahni Lavicka and Jasmin Cullum in the 1,600 relay (4:33.69) and 3,200 relay (11:37.29).