Boys’ Basketball
Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 59, Clifton Central 35. The eighth-seeded Panthers overcame a sluggish first half to pull away for a regional quarterfinal win in Paxton against the ninth-seeded Comets. Brandon Knight scored a game-high 16 points for PBL (16-12), which trailed 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and held a slim 24-19 halftime lead. Kayden Snelling and Mason Bruns both finished with 10 points to help PBL move on to face top-seeded Monticello at 6 p.m. Feb. 23in a regional semifinal game in Gibson City.
- Iroquois West 62, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52. Fifth-seeded Iroquois West relied on another standout game from Cannon Leonard to leave Gibson City with a regional quarterfinal victory. Leonard compiled a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds to spark the Raiders (25-5), who move on to play fourth-seeded Prairie Central at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in a regional semifinal game. Peyton Rhodes scored 15 points and Sam McMillan finished with 14 points to go along with five assists for Iroquois West. Ty Cribbett scored a team-high 15 points for 11th-seeded GCMS, which only trailed 45-39 entering the fourth quarter. Seth Kollross and Kellan Fanson each chipped in eight points for the Falcons (11-18).
Class 1A Milford Regional
- Milford 80, Grace Christian 35. The second-seeded Bearcats left little doubt in a regional quarterfinal home win against the 16th-seeded Crusaders. Will Teig scored 23 points, Adin Portwood finished with 19 points and Andrew White chipped in 11 points as Milford (23-9) advanced to a 6 p.m. regional semifinal game Feb. 23 against ninth-seeded St. Anne.
- LeRoy 68, Donovan 18. The third-seeded Panthers rolled to a regional quarterfinal win at Dud Berry Gymnasium behind 22 points from Luke Stuepfert. LeRoy (19-7) will face seventh-seeded Watseka Feb. 23 in a regional semifinal game in Milford.
- Watseka 69, Tri-Point 58. Four players in double figures helped propel the seventh-seeded Warriors to a regional quarterfinal win and into a regional semifinal matchup with third-seeded LeRoy on Feb. 23. Braiden Walwer scored a game-high 23 points to pace Watseka (16-13), while Jordan Schroeder connected on a trio of three-pointers to finish with 19 points. Jobey Grant knocked down four three-pointers for all 12 of his points, and Hunter Meyer added 10 points.
Girls’ Basketball
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional
- Ridgeview 48, Milford 33. The fourth-seeded Mustangs continued their stellar play of late, picking up their 10th straight win and winning a regional title in Colfax. Peyton Rinkenberger scored a game-high 16 points to pace Ridgeview (23-8), which led 23-17 at halftime and expanded its lead to 38-25 at the start of the fourth quarter. Annalyn Harper (12 points) and Brinley Stevens (10 points) joined Rinkenberger in double figures to help Ridgeview advance to a sectional semifinal game against Mt. Pulaski at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Farmer City. Anna Hagan scored a team-high 10 points for second-seeded Milford (18-11), with Emmaleah Marshino and Brynlee Wright both supplying eight points.