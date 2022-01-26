Jan. 19
- Watseka 42, Momence 11. Watseka got scoring contributions from 11 different players as it jumped out to a monster lead at halftime and never faltered in its blowout road win against Momence. Allie Hoy scored eight points, all in the first half, to lead the Warriors (17-3), and Raegan Gooding chipped in seven points in the win.
Jan. 20
- Iroquois West 47, Chrisman 34. Iroquois West improved its winning streak to three — all this week — with its Vermilion Valley Conference victory against Chrisman. McKinnley Tilstra led the Raiders (16-6) with 12 points and six rebounds, Shea Smal added 10 points and three rebounds and nine other players scored in the win.
Jan. 22
Boys’ Basketball
- Iroquois West 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38. The Raiders picked up their eighth straight win with a nonconference win as Cannon Leonard compiled a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds to pace Iroquois West (17-2). Sam McMillan (12 points) and Peyton Rhodes (11 points, six assists, five steals) also contributed. Mason Bruns scored a game-high 20 points to lead PBL (10-8).
- Milford 49, Chrisman 18. The visiting Bearcats cruised to a Vermilion Valley Conference win, relying on 10 points from Emmaleah Marshino and nine points and eight rebounds from Abby Tovey. Tiffany Schroder (six points, 14 rebounds), Hunter Mowrey (six points, nine rebounds) and Brynlee Wright (six points) also chipped in for Milford (14-7). Kendl Lemmon led Chrisman (2-7) with 11 points.
Jan. 24:
Girls’ Basketball
- Cissna Park 49, Oakwood 44. Mikayla Knake and Addie Wright engaged in a scoring battle during this Vermilion Valley Conference affair, and it was Knake and the host Timberwolves (7-11) who emerged with a win over the Comets (11-15). Cissna Park’s third consecutive victory was powered mainly by Knake’s 25 points, 17 of which came after halftime, and she also tacked on five rebounds and nine steals. Brooklyn Stadeli‘s seven points and six rebounds and Addison Seggebruch‘s five points and eight boards also helped the team’s cause. Oakwood was led by Wright’s 22 points, most of which came from 10 made field goals. She was backed by Karsen Rupp‘s eight points and Ashlynn Pinnick‘s six points.
- Salt Fork 56, Iroquois West 23. A big shooting night from Alexa Jamison plus a stifling defensive effort continued to be a lethal combination for the host Storm (18-5) as it won its sixth game in a row and improved to 7-0 in VVC play by trumping the Raiders (15-8). Jamison rattled off 31 points, all generated within the first three quarters, as Salt Fork also received nine points from Macie Russell and eight points from Karlie Cain. IW’s Kynnedi Kanosky led her team with eight points while both Kaylee Cote and Adelynn Scharp finished with three points.
- Milford 63, Schlarman 5. Hunter Mowrey sculpted an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double with four steals as the host Bearcats (15-7) cruised past the Hilltoppers (0-7) in a VVC showdown. Brynlee Wright and Anna Hagan each notched 11 points, as well, with Tiffany Schroeder and Emmaleah Marshino each netting 10 points for Milford. Schroeder also finished with a double-double courtesy 13 rebounds, while Marshino came close by hauling in eight boards.
- Watseka 60, Westville 23. Sydney McTaggart scored more points in the first half than her opponent did in the entire game, guiding the visiting Warriors (18-3) past the Tigers (6-12) and pushing their VVC record to 7-0. McTaggart bucketed 22 of her 24 points in the opening 16 minutes for Watseka, which added nine points from Allie Hoy and eight points from Claire Curry. Hadley Cox led the Westville attack with 11 points, followed by six points from Chloe Brant.
Jan. 25:
Boys’ Basketball
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 55, Watseka 38. Brett Meidel scored 15 points, Ned Hill had 14 points and Hayden Rice added 11 points as the Blue Devils (18-7) outscored the Warriors (11-11) 35-9 in the second half to earn the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Jordan Schroeder paced Watseka with 15 points, including three three-pointers.
- Iroquois West 73, Armstrong-Potomac 47. Cannon Leonard delivered in a big way, scoring 22 points and hauling in 13 rebounds to power the Raiders (18-2) to a 6-0 record in VVC play. Peyton Rhodes (13 points, four assists) and Sam McMillan (12 points, seven assists) were each instrumental in the win, while Lucas Frank added 11 points.
- Milford 47, Clifton Central 36. Adin Portwood sank five three-pointers as part of a 22-point effort for the host Bearcats (17-6), who earned their third straight win. Will Teig’s eight points and 11 rebounds also helped Milford.
Girls’ Basketball
- Beecher 53, Iroquois West 37. Ilyana Nambo scored 11 points and Shea Small scored 10 points and brought down seven boards as the Raiders (15-9) came up short in nonconference play.