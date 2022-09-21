In football
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 52, Watseka 12
WATSEKA — The visiting Cornjerkers enjoyed a 38-6 lead at halftime and didn’t let up in registering their first win of the season. Anthony Zamora went 8 of 10 for 132 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries for Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac (1-3). Angel Zamora complemented his brother by compiling 123 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Kollin Asbury finished with four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Collin Young led the Cornjerkers’ defensive efforts against Watseka (1-3) with 14 tackles. Zander Stano rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown on three carries for Watseka, while Anthony Shervino compiled 43 rushing yards on seven carries.
Milford/Cissna Park 40, Amboy/LaMoille 30
AMBOY — The visiting Bearcats went on the road and came home with a win against the state’s top-ranked 8-man team. Milford/Cissna Park (4-0) led 34-16 late in the third quarter before Amboy/LaMoille scored two touchdowns in the next five minutes to only trail 34-30 with 8 minutes, 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But the Bearcats put the game away when quarterback Sawyer Laffoon hit Tevon Longest on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 51 seconds remaining to make it 40-30 in favor of M/CP. Aside from Laffoon hitting on 7 of 14 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Neukomm rushed for 215 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns on runs of 26, 52 and 5 yards. Laffoon chipped in 58 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown. Justin Tillman hauled in five catches for 109 yards and one touchdown to complement the strong run game by M/CP.
Clifton Central 28, Westville 21. The Comets and Tigers (2-2) traded punches all afternoon long; Westville’s silent third quarter was the only frame for either side without a touchdown and extra point. The Tigers were led by tailback Drew Wichtowski, who racked up 119 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Jonah Smith added 137 yards on 24 attempts, while Wichtowski added another 72 yards through the air on six completions.
In volleyball
Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Cissna Park stayed perfect on the season without a single set lost with Thursday’s 25-20, 25-19 sweep of Vermilion Valley Conference rivals BHRA. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with nine digs and four aces, Addison Lucht had seven kills and Mikayla Knake facilitated the offense with 16 assists in the win.
Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Milford had 20 kills and five aces as a team in Thursday’s 25-21, 25-19 sweep of A-P in Vermilion Valley Conference action. It was a fifth straight win for the Bearcats (8-2). Lily Jameson finished with 14 assists and seven digs for the Trojans (7-6-1), and Cami Howie paced the team defensively with 14 digs.
Watseka 2, Oakwood 0. Watseka snapped its two-match losing streak and remained unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference play with Thursday’s 25-19, 25-18 road win at Oakwood. Christa Holohan had 10 assists, four digs and three aces for the Warriors (8-6), Brianna Denault added seven digs and three aces and Ella Smith finished with four aces and four kills.
Fieldcrest Tournament
Cissna Park (13-1) opened play at the Fieldcrest Invitational with four straight wins, downing Olympia (25-23, 25-22), Gardner-South Wilmington (25-10, 25-13), Peru St. Bede (25-15, 25-14) and Illini Bluffs (25-21, 25-18) before falling to host Fieldcrest in the championship match, 25-17, 25-18. Addison Lucht and Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves’ offense with 37 and 33 kills, respectively, while Mikayla Knake added 105 assists and Stadeli and Morgan Sinn combined for 66 digs.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Milford 0. In a highly competitive Vermilion Valley Conference match, it was the host Blue Devils (10-4) who came away with a 25-22, 25-20 victory against the Bearcats (8-3). Milford saw a five-match win streak end as a result.
Fisher 2, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Bunnies (6-7) pulled out a 25-20, 25-20 nonconference victory against the Raiders (1-11). Cassandra Marry’s seven kills, Savannah Wiese’s six kills and Maylie Evans’ 16 assists boosted Fisher’s attack. Wiese added 10 digs, and Kallie Evans finished with nine digs and four aces. IW garnered two kills and five digs from Madi Scheurich plus four assists, three digs and three aces from Kynnedi Kanosky.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Clifton Central 0. Savannah Shumate, Sophia Ray and Madison McCreary each put down four kills as the visiting Falcons (3-11) won for the first time in their last seven matches, fending off the Comets 26-24, 25-17 in nonconference play. Ray also provided six assists and six digs, while McCreary contributed eight digs. Rylee Stephens added seven assists and three aces for GCMS.
Prairie Central 2, Watseka 0. A six-match losing streak now is in the past for the host Hawks (10-10), after they dispatched the Warriors (8-7) 25-21, 25-15 in a non-league matchup. Kerigan Fehr’s seven kills and Gracie Edelman’s 11 assists jazzed up Prairie Central’s offense, while Bella Mekarski’s 11 digs and Gyllian Davies’ three blocks helped the team’s defense. Megan Martin (four kills), Christa Holohan (seven assists) and Brianna Denault (11 digs) were Watseka’s statistical leaders.
In soccer
Hoopeston Area 6, Watseka 4. Three successful corner kick set plays in the first eight minutes of Thursday’s match helped Hoopeston Area build enough of a lead to weather Watseka’s second-half comeback attempt in the Vermilion Valley Conference match. Owen Crase scored twice for the Cornjerkers (7-5-1), and Talan Gredy-Nelson chipped in one goal and assisted on two others. Narciso Solorzano had two goals and two assists for the Warriors (5-6).
Oakwood/Salt Fork 11, Iroquois West 0. The Comets (13-2-2) rolled to a home win over Vermilion Valley Conference foe Iroquois West (5-9), scoring nine first-half goals to put the game away early. Eight different O/SF players scored, with Jacob Pricer, Saul Carrillo and Ty Smoot recording multi-score efforts. Comets goalkeeper Joshua Ruch set a program record with his 21st shutout and also added a goal to help his own cause.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Iroquois West 0. Isaiah Johnson scored in the first minute of play during this nonconference match, setting the tone for the visiting Bunnies (10-3-1) to cruise to their sixth consecutive win. Jacob Chittick and Chase Minion each scored twice for Fisher/GCMS, which grabbed goals from Mason Doman and David Hull plus two assists from Seth Kollross and one save from Sid Pfoff. The Raiders fell to 5-10 on the season.
Reed-Custer 4, Watseka 3. Narciso Solorzano nearly dragged the visiting Warriors (6-7) back from a 3-0 halftime deficit, tallying a hat trick after intermission but it wasn’t enough as Watseka came up just short in the final score.
In boys’ golf
At Sheldon. Tyler Read shot a medalist-earning 2-over 37 during the nine-hole Iroquois County tournament, conducted at Shewami Country Club, and keyed Iroquois West to the team championship out of six programs. The Raiders’ 169 total also was aided by Sam McMillan’s 43, Evan Izquierdo’s 44 and Kamden Kimmel’s 45. Runner-up Watseka (175) received a 39 from Hagen Hoy and a 42 from Austin Marcier. Third-place Milford (191) was led by Adin Portwood’s 44 and RJ Mann’s 45. Fifth-place Buckley Christ Lutheran (227) garnered a 48 from Gavin Spitz, while sixth-place Cissna Park (234) accepted matching 54s from Dalton McWethy and Kahne Clauss.
In girls’ golf
At Sheldon. Iroquois West’s Adelynn Scharp picked up medalist recognition in the Iroquois County tournament, held at Shewami Country Club, by carding a 43 over nine holes. Watseka was the only program to post a team score (213) and was led by Jasmine Essington’s 49, Sophie Simpson’s 53 and Layla Holohan’s 55. IW added a 53 from Jaidyn Ashline, Milford received a 63 from Grace Gregory and Buckley Christ Lutheran picked up a 67 from Kaya Rayson.