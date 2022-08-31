In football
- Iroquois West 20, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 8. Iroquois West had a shutout going into the fourth quarter before wrapping up its Week 1 victory against Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac. The Raiders led by 13 after one quarter and by 20 at halftime before securing the win.
Volleyball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
- Milford wins twice. The Bearcats (2-1) knocked off Grant Park 26-24, 25-8 and trumped Clifton Central 25-10, 25-15 to qualify for the championship pool. Across both matches, Milford picked up 21 kills from Anna McEwen, 18 kills and 16 digs from Hunter Mowrey, 47 assists from Jahni Lavicka and 15 digs from Emma McEwen.
- Fisher 2, Clifton Central 1. Fisher got its first win of the season with a 25-16, 18-25, 25-14 win against Clifton Central behind eight assists from Maylie Evans, eight digs from Kallie Evans and five kills and three aces from Savannah Weise. The Bunnies (1-3) also dropped a 26-24, 26-24 match to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
- Timberwolves hold serve. Cissna Park (4-0) won its own tournament, defeating Milford 25-15, 25-15 and then handling Watseka 25-20, 25-14 to finish with an unblemished 4-0 record across two days. Addison Lucht (14 kills), Josie Neukomm (11 kills) and Mikayla Knake (44 assists) propelled the Timberwolves to their pair of victories on Saturday. Milford (3-2) took down Watseka 27-25, 25-22 in the day’s other match. Across both of their matches, the Warriors (2-2) garnered 12 kills from Ella Smith and 24 digs from Brianna Denault.
In boys’ soccer
- Oakwood/Salt Fork 10, Watseka 0. Grant Powell’s unassisted first-half goal might have been the third of five in the half for Oakwood/Salt Fork, but it was just the start for the Comets’ senior. Powell scored twice more in the second half for his hat trick and also had two assists in O/SF’s blowout win. Reef Pacot and Saul Carrillo also scored twice in the win, and Brody Taflinger had one goal and two assists.
- Iroquois West 8, Schlarman 0. A hat trick from Santiago Andrade and two goals and one assist apiece from Angel Andrade and Mario Andrade helped Iroquois West knock off Schlarman in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Chris Andrade made four saves for the Raiders (2-2) in the shutout victory.
- Watseka 5, Clifton Central 2. Watseka got back to .500 with Tuesday’s home win against Clifton Central. Narciso Solorzano led the Warriors (2-2) with a hat trick. Owen Avelar added one goal and one assist, and David Bell also scored in the win.
More from this section
In boys’ golf
- At Sheldon. Kankakee (173) emerged victorious in a nine-hole quadrangular with Watseka (180), Milford (188) and Donovan (210) at Shewami Country Club. For the runner-up Warriors, Hagen Hoy carded the second-best score overall at 40, while Austin Marcier (42) and Brayden Ketchum (44) also fared well. The third-place Bearcats were led by Adin Portwood’s 41 and Salym Estes’ 47.
- At Loda. Tyler Read finished with a 42 to claim medalist honors and lead Iroquois West to victory in Tuesday’s four-team match at Lakeview Country Club. Cissna Park was second as a team behind Colson Carley’s 48, Fisher finished third with Ryan Coulter carding a 44 and Buckley Christ Lutheran placed fourth after a 54 from Gavin Spitz.
- At Sheldon. Watseka’s Austin Marcier placed first overall with a 41 and helped the Warriors top Milford, Donovan and Momence on Tuesday at Shewami County Club. Hagen Hoy and Lathan Bowling both shot 46 to tie for second for Watseka. Milford was led by Adin Portwood and Salym Estes with matching 47s.
- The Milford boys’ golf team held off St. Anne for an 184-187 victory in a triangular tournament that also involved Cissna Park on Friday at Lakeview Country Club. Adin Portwood claimed medalist honors for Milford after shooting a steady round of 41, with Salym Estes (43) and Payton Hardwood (47) also chipping in for the Bearcats in the winning effort. Kahne Clauss’ 52 was the top score for the Timberwolves, who posted a team score of 243.
In girls’ golf
- At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Halie Heinz carded a 46 at Indian Springs Golf Course to earn medalist honors. The Falcons were the only team with enough golfers to record a team score. Academy High’s Keagan Markun shot a 62, and Buckley Christ Lutheran’s Kaya Rayson had a 70.
- At Sheldon. Jasmine Essington and Sophie Simpson both shot a 55 for Watseka, as the Warriors won at Shewami Country Club against Milford by default. The Bearcats didn’t field a full team, but did get a 59 from Kirstyn Lucht.
In boys’ cross-country
- At Paxton. Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant surged to victory in a 3-mile race, clocking a time of 16 minutes, 5 seconds to pace a field of 20 runners. The next-closest athlete was Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Aiden Kerr, who clocked a time of 18:01. Cissna Park’s top finisher was Maverick Grice (seventh, 20:29), and Champaign Academy High was led by Ian Weible (10th, 21:17).