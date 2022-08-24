In volleyball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
Watseka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Defense was a calling card for the Warriors in their tournament opener, during which they prevailed over the Falcons 25-18, 25-19. Brianna Denault’s nine digs and six digs apiece from Elizabeth Wittenborn, Natalie Petersen and Elena Newell keyed Watseka, as did Ella Smith’s four kills and Newell’s 12 assists. Savannah Shumate and Sophia Ray each recorded three kills for GCMS, which picked up eight assists from Madison McCreary.
Bishop McNamara 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The Falcons (0-2) couldn’t salvage a win in the tournament’s opening day, dropping this decision by a 25-21, 25-13 margin. Aubrey Williams (three kills), Rylee Stephens (five assists, six digs) and McCreary (12 digs) were standouts for GCMS here.
Watseka 2, Bishop McNamara 1. After faltering in the opening set 22-25, the Warriors (2-0) bounced back to fend off the Irish 25-22, 25-18 in the next two sets. Smith (13 digs) and Denault (11 digs) again were strong on the defensive end for Watseka, as was Becca Benoit (four blocks). The quartet of Smith (seven kills),
Lauren Tegtmeyer (six kills), Haylie Peck (five kills) and Newell (18 assists) fared well offensively.
Benton (Ind.) Central 2, Milford 0. The host Bearcats (0-1) couldn’t keep up with their out-of-state opponent, losing a 25-6, 25-12 decision. Anna McEwen’s five kills and seven digs was a highlight for Milford, as was Jahni Lavicka’s 11 assists and Hunter Mowrey’s four kills and 12 digs.
Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 0. Phoebe Reynolds and Gracie Shaffer formed a solid 1-2 offensive punch for the visiting Knights (1-0) as they rolled to a 25-11, 25-18 nonconference win over the Raiders (0-1). Reynolds bagged nine kills and served two aces, while Shaffer recorded 10 assists and one block for Blue Ridge, which added 13 service points from Madi Wingert.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Centennial 1. The visiting Panthers (1-0) opened their season with a strenuous rally versus the Chargers (0-1), eventually pulling off a 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 comeback victory in nonconference action. Bailey Bruns erupted for 23 kills and seven digs to guide PBL, which garnered a 14-assist, 10-dig double-double from Araya Stack plus Aubrey Busboom’s 12 assists and Trixie Johnson’s 10 digs. Statistical leaders for Centennial in defeat were Riley Ries (eight kills, three blocks), Emily Pitcher (17 assists, four digs) and Maddy Schrad (11 digs).
Cissna Park 2, Fisher 0. Cissna Park’s season opener was a quick one, with the Timberwolves cruising to a 25-4, 25-11 sweep in their own tournament. Mikayla Knake paced Cissna Park with 26 assists and three aces in the win, and Addison Lucht put down a team-high eight kills.
Cissna Park 2, Kankakee 0. The Timberwolves (2-0) were stressed a bit more in their second match of the day, but they pulled out another sweep with a 25-21, 25-13 victory against Kankakee. Knake had 22 assists, Brooklyn Stadeli led the team with eight kills and Stadeli and Morgan Sinn finished with five digs apiece.
Iroquois West 2, Donovan 0. Shea Small threw down seven kills for the visiting Raiders (1-1) as they picked up a 25-15, 25-15 nonconference victory. Kynnedi Kanosky (seven assists, four digs), Ella Rhodes (six assists) and Madi Scheurich (three aces) also helped IW to the winner’s circle.
More from this section
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Hoopeston Area 1. A double-double from Araya Stack propelled PBL to a 25-23, 19-25, 25-19 victory Tuesday against Hoopeston Area (0-1). Stack led the Panthers (2-0) with 14 assists, 13 digs and three aces, while Bailey Bruns added 12 kills, six digs, two assists and two aces. Trixie Johnson was solid defensively with 19 digs and also at the service line with three aces in the win.
In boys’ soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Iroquois West 3. BHRA needed every last bit of its 3-1 halftime lead to fend off a late rally by Iroquois West in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Trystan Turner scored twice for the Blue Devils (1-0) in their season-opening home win Tuesday, and Hayden Rice had one goal and one assist. Three different players scored for the Raiders (0-1), with Angel Andrade, Julian Melgoza and Mario Andrade (one goal apiece) sparking the rally.
Hoopeston Area 3, Watseka 0. A late first-half goal by Hoopeston Area’s Cameron Zorns set the tone for the rest of the match, as the Cornjerkers (1-0) won their season opener against Watseka (1-1). Talen Gredy-Nelson scored his first goal early in the second half to build Hoopeston Area’s lead and got his second later in the half off an assist by Harrison Woods.
In boys’ golf
At Danville. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley- Loda boasted the six best individual scores in a nine-hole quadrangular at Harrison Park Golf Course, allowing the Eagles to secure a win against Fisher, Hoopeston Area and Westville. Rantoul/PBL compiled a team score of 159 compared to 201 for Fisher, 228 for Hoopeston Area and 234 for Westville. Justin Merrill was medalist with a 38 for Rantoul/PBL, whose other top-four scorers were Mason Uden (40), Ethan Donaldson (40) and Alex Warner (41). The Bunnies grabbed a 47 from Ryan Coulter plus matching 50s from Jordan Claxton and Gage Harseim. The Cornjerkers were powered by Wyatt Eisenmann’s 47 and Brian Armstrong’s 59. The Tigers picked up a 52 from Ty Williamson and a 57 from Jackson Priest.
At Farmer City. Heyworth defeated Donovan and host Blue Ridge, carding a 181 compared to 205 for Donovan and 243 for Blue Ridge, at Woodlawn Country Club. Champaign Academy High also competed, but did not post a team score. The thirdplace Knights were led over nine holes by Gavin Friel’s 55 and Caden Kimball’s 60. Dillon Jones’ 72 was the top score for the Owls.
At Grant Park. Watseka placed third in a triangular at Minne Monesse Golf Club, its 189 total behind those of Grant Park (184) and Illinois Lutheran (174). The Warriors’ Hagen Hoy was the match’s individual runner-up with a 3-over 39, and teammate Austin Marcier provided a 46.
At Danville. Watseka’s Austin Marcier shot a 4-over 39 as the top individual golfer and helped the Warriors take down Milford, Oakwood and Westville — in that order — at Harrison Park Golf Course. Hagen Hoy also shot a 41 for Watseka, while Adin Portwood led Milford with a 43, Case Kopacz shot a 45 for Oakwood and Ty Williamson carded a 46 for Westville.
In girls’ golf
At Sheldon. Jasmine Essington fired the best score in a nine-hole dual between her Watseka team and Tri-Point at Shewami Country Club, posting a 47 that was 12 strokes better than any other golfer’s total. The Warriors won the team battle by default, as the Chargers didn’t have enough golfers for a group score. Kyah Westerfield’s 59 was the second-best output both for Watseka and the entire event.
At Danville. Watseka was the only team to field enough golfers in a four-team match at Harrison Park Golf Course, but the Warriors would have gotten the win anyway with Jasmine Essington leading all golfers with a 55. Katelyn Callahan shot a 62 to lead Westville, and Oakwood’s Lily Harden and Milford’s Gracie Gregory and Molly Harms all had 64s.