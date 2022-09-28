In football
Seneca 35, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — In a game featuring two teams who entered John Boma Field with undefeated records, it was the visiting Irish who emerged with the VVC North victory. Seneca (5-0) limited the Raiders and their potent run game to only 97 rushing yards. Trystyn Schacht had a team-high 40 rushing yards on 15 carries for Iroquois West (4-1), while Sam McMillan completed all six of his passes for 48 yards. Damian Melgoza had three catches for 31 yards for the Radiers, who trailed 28-0 at halftime.
Clifton Central 53, Watseka 0
CLIFTON — The visiting Warriors (1-4) were outgained offensively 455 yards to 63 in this VVC North loss to the Comets (4-1). Watseka’s Brady Walwer rushed for 18 yards, and Quinn Starkey hit Evan LaBelle on a 21-yard pass.
Milford/Cissna Park 48, Alden-Hebron 20
HEBRON — After surrendering this 8-man nonconference game’s first eight points, the visiting Bearcats (5-0) scored the next 35 and cruised to victory. Tyler Neukomm carried the ball 24 times for 231 yards and four touchdowns, including a 53-yard jaunt for M/CP, and he also returned a kickoff 79 yards to paydirt. Sawyer Laffoon completed 14 of 19 passes for 195 yards and two scores.
In volleyball
- Cissna Park 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The Timberwolves rolled to their second straight win and their 15th sweep of the season following a 25-16, 25-12 road win in Vermilion Valley Conference action against the Trojans (9-7-1). Addison Lucht (12 kills) and Ava Morrical (six kills) powered the offense for Cissna Park (15-1), with Mikayla Knake handing out 25 assists. Morgan Sinn and Brooklyn Stadeli each finished with seven digs.
- Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Milford lost the first set, but the Bearcats fought back and secured a 16-25, 25-12, 25-16 win in VVC play. Anna McEwen’s double-double of 20 kills and 14 digs, not to mention four aces, propelled the Bearcats (10-3). Jahni Lavicka (32 assists) and Hunter Mowrey (26 digs) were also key in the win. Kaitlynn Lange paced the Cornjerkers (10-6) with seven kills and Charissa Johnson delivered four blocks.
- Watseka 2, Schlarman 0. Watseka won its second straight match and stayed unbeaten in VVC play with a 25-14, 25-20 home win. Haylie Peck registered seven kills and Ella Smith chipped in five kills to go along with seven kills. Christa Holohan (15 assists, four aces) and Lauren Tegtmeyer (two blocks) also aided the Warriors (10-7) against the Hilltoppers (0-8).
Watseka Invitational
- Warriors place runner-up. Host Watseka nearly won its own eight-team tournament, but Grant Park prevailed 15-25, 25-20, 15-5 in championship match against the Warriors. Watseka (13-8) defeated Danville in three sets and both Gardner-South Wilmington and Peotone in two sets to qualify for the final. Christa Holohan’s 29 kills, Ella Smith’s 27 kills and Elizabeth Wittenborn’s 74 assists paced Watseka’s offense. Brianna Denault provided 55 digs on defense, and Smith contributed 39 digs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (13-4) went 2-1 at the event, knocking off Iroquois West and Milford while faltering versus Grant Park. Among the Panthers’ statistical leaders were Araya Stack (46 digs and 12 aces), Aubrey Busboom (60 assists and 19 digs) and Bailey Bruns (15 kills and 16 digs).
- Milford 2, Tri-Point 0. Milford (14-4) extended its winning streak to two matches with a nonconference win in Cullom, claiming a decisive 25-9, 25-12 triumph.
Milford 2, Oakwood 0. Milford stayed unbeaten in VVC play atop the league standings with its 25-16, 25-11 home win Tuesday against Oakwood. Jahni Lavicka paced the Bearcats (15-4) with 23 assists and six digs, and Anna McEwen flirted with a double-double with eight kills and eight digs.
- Salt Fork 2, Cissna Park 0. The dual attack of Kendyl Hurt and Macie Russell helped Salt Fork sweep Cissna Park 25-23, 25-23 in Tuesday night VVC action. Hurt led the Storm (15-2) with 11 kills, Russell put down six and Alexa Jamison directed it all with 18 assists. Kendall Cooley anchored the Salt Fork defense with 18 digs. Mikayla Knake finished with 25 assists and three aces for the Timberwolves (20-2), and Brooklyn Stadeli had 10 digs and eight kills.
- Watseka 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Watseka stayed perfect in VVC play thanks to a strong defensive effort in Tuesday’s 26-24, 25-16 sweep of G-RF. Brianna Denault paced the Warriors (14-8) with 16 digs, Lauren Tegtmeyer had three blocks and three kills and Elizabeth Wittenborn finished with 14 assists, eight digs and four aces in the win. Sierra Cunningham had three kills and three blocks for the Buffaloes (7-12).
- Westville 2, Iroquois West 0. Westville won its third straight match and second in as many days with a 25-11, 25-6 sweep of Iroquois West in VVC action. Lainey Wichtowski set an effective attack for the Tigers (16-5) and finished with 19 assists, four aces and two digs. Ella Miller led the way for Westville with 10 kills, two aces and two digs.
In soccer
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Watseka 1. The visiting Bunnies led 3-0 at halftime and kept up the scoring pressure in the second half of a nonconference win. David Hull scored two goals for Fisher/GCMS (12-4-1), while Seth Kollross collected two assists and one goal. Chase Minion added one goal and one assist. Narciso Solorzano tallied the lone goal for Watseka (7-9).
- Danville First Baptist 3, Watseka 0. Remington Rebert scored twice in the first half and Josiah Watson added a second-half strike to key Danville First Baptist (6-0-2) past Watseka (7-10) in a road triumph. Goalkeeper Jake Cummins added eight saves to seal the win.
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Watseka 3. A five-goal performance from Hayden Rice — with an assist for good measure — helped BHRA top Watseka on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference match. Logan Hall, Evan Cole and Dylan Davis all had one goal and one assist for the Blue Devils (5-9-1) in the win. Owen Avelar scored twice for the Warriors (7-11).
In boys’ golf
- At Danville. Watseka used a trio of sub-90 scores to collect the Vermilion Valley Conference tournament title at Harrison Park Golf Course. The Warriors’ 353 team total surpassed the scores of Iroquois West (358), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (365), Schlarman (367), Milford (378), Oakwood (411), Salt Fork (426), Cissna Park (429), Westville (429) and Hoopeston Area (431). Austin Marcier placed second with an 81 for Watseka, while Hagen Hoy (85, tied for fifth) and Brayden Ketchum (87, eighth) also had solid rounds. Leighton Meeker of BHRA won individual medalist honors with an 80. Iroquois West took in an 86 from Kyler Meents as he finished seventh, and Schlarman’s Deuce Provost placed fourth with an 84. Oakwood’s Case Kopacz (83, third) and Hoopeston Area’s Wyatt Eisenmann (85, tied for fifth) also had superb days. Other scores for Iroquois West were: Evan Izquierdo finished 9th overall with an 88 Tyler Read 91, Collin Tilstra 93, Kamden Kimmel 94 and Gannon Schnurr 101.
- Tyler Read fired a 40 to lead Iroquois West to a runner-up finish on Friday at the Watseka Invitational. The second-place Raiders (175) finished four strokes behind team champion Kankakee at Shewami Country Club. Read finished third in the individual medalist chase. Milford’s Adin Portwood and Watseka’s Lathan Bowling both recorded top-five individual finishes after shooting rounds of 41. Milford placed third as a team (179), while Watseka was fourth (185) and Cissna Park was eighth (226).
- At Loda. Hagen Hoy shot a nine-hole 43 and Austin Marcier carded 44 to key Watseka to a 187-253 win over Cissna Park at Lakeview Country Club. The Timberwolves were led by a 56 from Kahne Clauss.
- At Sheldon. Watseka’s Hagen Hoy earned medalist honors with a 6-over 41 and paced the Warriors in their 51-stroke dual match victory against Blue Ridge at Shewami Country Club. Watseka had the top six individual finishers, with Austin Marcier and Mason Galyen shooting matching 47s to tie for second. Mason Bradford carded a 57 to lead Blue Ridge.
In girls’ golf
- At Danville. Salt Fork’s Amelia Birge ran away with the Vermilion Valley Conference tournament’s individual title, shooting a 79 at Harrison Park Golf Course. Iroquois West’s Adelynn Scharp placed second with a 94. Only Watseka (459) and Hoopeston Area (513) compiled team scores in this event, with Layla Holohan of Watseka placing third with a 99 and teammate Jasmine Essington finishing fourth at 104. Other scores for Iroquois West were: Jersey Fowler with 112, and Jaidyn Ashline 134.
- The Iroquois West girls golf team participated in a three team match with Prairie Central and Dwight at Indian Creek golf course on Sept. 27. PC came out on top with a score of 206 followed by Dwight with 229. IW did not have enough players for a team score. Meet medalist honors went to IW’s Adelynn Scharp with a 46. Second overall was PC’s Ella Compton with a 49 followed by PC’s Adri Cottrell with a 50. Other scores for IW were: Jersey Fowler with a 56 and Jaidyn Ashline with a
70.
- At Sheldon. Watseka dominated the top of the leaderboard to topple Blue Ridge by 34 strokes at Shewami Country Club. The Warriors’ Jasmine Essington was medalist with a 50, while Kyan Westerfield and Layla Holohan shot 52 and 53, respectively, in the win. The Knights got a 55 from Lillian Enger.
In girls’ tennis
- At Watseka. Watseka nearly swept singles play and won two of three doubles matches to beat St. Joseph-Ogden 7-2. Moriah Pueschell won 8-0 at No. 4 singles for the Warriors, and Sarah Parsons matched that effort with a 8-0 victory of her own at No. 5 singles. Watseka’s team of Emma Simons and Baler Rigsby was nearly as perfect with an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Lily Rice had SJ-O’s lone singles win with an 8-7(6) victory at No. 6 singles.