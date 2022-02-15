Watseka Police Reports
2/8/2022
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Cherry at 9 a.m.
Police arrested Janes Davenport, 37, Watseka, in the 400 block of North Second Street at 2:30 p.m. Davenport was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 400 block of West Hickory Court at 3:22 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 200 block off North Fifth Street at 3:43 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Walnut at Fifth streets. A verbal warning was given for a tinted plate cover.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Fourth Street at 5:46 p.m. A verbal warn ing for equipment was given.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of East Elm at 6:28 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of East Walnut at 6:42 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 100 block of East Oak Street at 7:37 p.m.
Feb. 9
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:16 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of North Second Street at 11:27 a.m.
Police conducted a civil standby in the 500 block of North Second Street at 1:38 p.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the 600 block of South Second Street at 2:12 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 3:21 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Oak Street at 4:03 p.m.
2/9/2022
Police conducted a traffic stop at W. Hickory/N. rd at 9:22pm. Arrested was Ryan Stano, 45, of Watseka. Stano was issued a citation for driving with a revoked driver’s license, and a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
2/10/2022
Police conducted a traffic stop at N. 10th/E. Walnut at 9:46am. Cited was Doninique Seals, 31, of Dolton for speeding 51/35, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Police conducted a traffic stop at S. 2nd/W. Washington at 10:17am. The driver was given a warning for use of an electronic device while driving.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W. Walnut/W. Hickory at 10:37am. The driver was given a warning for use of an electronic device while driving.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E. Elm/N. Brianna Dr. at 10:53am. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of E Walnut at 11:03am. The driver was issued a citation for driving without proof of insurance.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Ave at 12:39pm for a missing person. The case is currently under investigation.
Police were provided assistance to Riverside EMS in the 400 block of E. Ash at 6:26pm. Police conducted a traffic stop on W. Cherry at 8:41pm. The driver was given a warning for equipment. Police conducted a traffic stop at N. Jefferson/W. Iroquois at 9:09pm. The driver was given a warning for improper lane usage.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 9:10pm. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Police were called to W. Washington/N. Virginia for suspicious circumstances at 9:44pm. The cal; was unfounded.
Police were called to the 200 block of N. 4th for a suspicious person at 10:35pm.
2/11/22
Police were out in the 1400 block of W. Lafayette for an open business door at 1:12am.
Police gave assistance to Riverside EMS in the 700 block of E Raymond Rd at 3:49am.
Police gave assistance to Riverside EMS in the SOO block of E Cherry at 9:14am.
Police gave assistance to Riverside EMS in the 700 block of E Raymond Rd at 10:04am.
Police arrested Philip Millard 43 of Wasteka in the 600 block of N. Jefferson at 5:54pm. Millard was Wanted on an active Iroquois County Warrant.
Police were called to the 200 block of N. rd for a suspicious person at 7:16pm.
Police were out in the 100 block of S. Belmont Ave for a walk-through at 7:39pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Grant/7th at 10:16pm. The driver was given a warning for no taillights.
Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at E Walnut/8th at 10:22pm that resulted in the vehicle trying to flee and elude officers. Officers lost sight of the above vehicle on E Ash. The incident is still being investigated.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak for a suspicious person at 10:50pm. Police provided an escort for the individual to another residence in the 100 block of W. Oak.
2/12/22
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak for shots fired at 12:56am. After investigation the call was unfounded.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at E Walnut/N 6th at 1:02pm. The driver was given a warning for no registration.
Police responded to a residential alarm in the 500 block of E Ash at 5:06pm. Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of E Oak at 5:17pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut for a welfare check at 5:25pm.
Police provided assistance for Riverside EMS in the 300 block of E Elm at 7:37pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at S 8th/E Cherry at 8:54pm. The driver was given a warning for driving without headlights.
Police were out in the 100 block of W Walnut for a business check at 11:23pm.
Police were out in the 500 block of W Walnut for a business check at 11:33pm.
2/13/22
Police were called to the 300 block of W Victory for harassment at 9:27am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N. 1st for a public complaint at 1:52pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Walnut for a 911 misdial at 2:02pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 2nd for a domestic disturbance at 2:32pm.
Police were out on E Cherry for an open gate at 2:54pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Yount Ave for a missing person at 6:21am.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of E Walnut at 7:33pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison to assist Riverside EMS at 9:50pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department Reports
Arrests
On February 9, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dylan S. Elpers, age 21, of Milford. According to police reports, Elpers was charged with theft Elpers placed in custody and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On February 10, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Donald D. Granzow, age 61, of Clifton. According to police reports, deputies were dispatched to an address in Clifton for a reported domestic dispute. After an investigation, Granzow was placed in custody and charged with domestic battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On February 10, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Linda E. Bogard, age 46, of Crestwood. According to police reports, Bogard was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear for driving while license revoked Bogard was aware of her warrant and turned herself into the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On February 13, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Thomas D. Wilson, age 56, of Donovan. According to police reports, Wilson was charged with 2 counts of violating an order of protection and aggravated assault. Wilson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Accidents:
On February 14, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police investigated a car vs. deer accident on County Road 2200 N approx. X mile west of St. Rt. 1. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Tiffany N. Lynch, age 32, of Watseka was traveling west on 2200 N. The vehicle swerved to avoid a deer and entered the north ditch, striking a utility pole. There was minimal damage to the utility pole but over $1500 in damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.