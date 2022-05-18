The Watseka Girls Track and Field Team concluded their season Monday night with the annual Champaign New-Gazette Honor Roll Meet held at Urbana High School.

There were no team scores kept and the meet featured the area's top track and field athletes.

Haven Meyer earned a third place medal in the 100 meter dash with a season best time of 13.20 seconds.

Megan Martin earned a fifth place medal in the shot put with a throw of 9.95 meters.

The 400 Relay team of *Haven Meyer, Emily Miller, Haven Maple, and Raegan Gooding took a 6th place medal with a season best time of 53.32 seconds. The same four also took fifth in the 800 Relay with a time 1:56.31.

Also competing were Raegan Gooding finishing in seventh place in the long jump with a leap of 4.45 meters and the 3200 Relay team of Jackie Lynch, Sophie Simpson, Maggie Dickte and Briana Dominguez finishing seventh with a time of 12:38.17.

Several other area schools also also had team members compete at the meet. Their individual results are listed below:

- 1,600-meter run: 2. Bryson Grant, Iroquois West 4:33.00

- Shot put: 2. Clayton Leonard, Iroquois West 51-1 ¾

- 100-meter hurdles: 4. Ella Rhodes, Iroquois West 16.91

More from this section

- 800-meter run: 4. Malaki Verkler, Milford/Cissna Park 2:09.97

- 3,200-meter run: 3. Maverick Grice, Milford/Cissna Park 11:59.43

- 110-meter hurdles: 6. Spencer Wells, Milford/Cissna Park 16.07

- 1,600-meter relay: 7. Milford/Cissna Park 3:49.63

- High Jump: 4. Spencer Wells, Milford/Cissna Park 6-1 ½

- 400-meter dash: 5. Kaydence Kuester, Milford/Cissna Park 1:11.29

- 800-meter run: 2. Jasmin Cullum, Milford/Cissna Park 2:30.91

- 1,600-meter relay: 7. Milford/Cissna Park 5:03.88

- 3,200-meter relay: 5. Milford/Cissna Park 11:49.68

