The Milford Bearcats traveled to Harrison Park in Danville on October 1 to take part in the Vermilion Valley Conference Tournament.
Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin took first place on the team side with a 349 for 18 holes. Milford took 2nd place team with a 366. Schlarman came in third with a 372, and Westville was fourth with a 384. This was the Bearcat’s first 18 hole contest this year, and we had 4 boys turn in scores under 100.
Medalist was Gabe Huddleston from Schlarman with a score 73. Izaiah Lusk and Rance Bryant (both of Bismarck) tied for the second lowest individual score with 82. Luke McCabe of MIlford turned in an 85 to secure fourth lowest individual.
Also of note for Milford were CJ VanHoveln and Cooper Frerichs tying for eighth lowest individual with 91 each. The Boys team record moves to 21-16 on the season as we head into Regionals next week.
On the girls side, Milford was the only complete team, so there were no team places.
On the individual side, Anna Duden of Armstrong and Payton Armstrong of Hoopeston tied for Medalist with 104. Third lowest individual was Cheyenne Terry from Westville with a 116. Fourth individual was Kylie Brown of Hoopeston with a 116. Anna Hagan of Milford was fifth lowest with a 118, followed by Kristin Butler and Emmaleah Marshino in a tie for sixth and seventh place at 121.