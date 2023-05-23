On a beautiful Saturday afternoon 71 golfers teed off promptly at 1:00 pm for the start of the 9th Annual “Tee Off for the Milford Park & Pool Golf Outing” at the Shewami Country Club on May 13. Several thousands of dollars were raised to help purchase new picnic tables for the main pavilion at Milford Park, according to information provided.
Successful events such as this outing require the efforts of many. Sixteen volunteers representing the Milford Park & Pool Foundation, the Community Pool Fundraising Committee, and the Milford Park District helped plan and work the outing. Sixty businesses, organizations, and individuals donated cash and prizes for the event. The driving range was sponsored by the Citizens State Bank, and the meal was sponsored by Thrivent and the Royal Neighbors Difference Makers Fund.