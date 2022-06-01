Milford led St. Teresa 2-0 after three innings, but couldn’t close out the win, falling 3-2 in a sectional semifinal game at Spalding Park in Champaign on Thursday.
Joe Brummer of second-seeded St. Teresa hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie, sending the Bulldogs into Saturday’s 10 a.m. sectional title game against STM on the Sabers’ home field in Champaign.
The top-seeded Bearcats (17-9) received two hits from Payton Harwood, including a double, and one RBI apiece from Sawyer Laffoon and Nicolas McKinley.