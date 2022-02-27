The Milford Bearcats won the Milford Regional Feb. 25, defeating the LeRoy Panthers 57-44.
Sawyer Laffoon led the Bearcats in scoring with 14 points, followed closely by Will Teig, who had 13 points and Nick Warren who had 11 points. Adin Portwood contributed 9 points.
The team will play St. Teresa at 7 p.m. March 2 at the Watseka 1A Sectional. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Lexington/Decatur Lutheran game on March 4. That winner will advance to the March 7 ISU Super Sectional game.