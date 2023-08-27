The Martinsville Blue Streaks handed the MCP Bearcats a loss in their home opener Saturday afternoon at Sam Fanning Stadium.
The Blue Streaks took the opening kick off but failed to score while in possession. MCP took over on downs at their 18 yard line after a 4th down pass attempt by Blue Streak QB, Victor Herrera was batted down by MCP's Tyler Neukomm. He then went on to carry the ball twice before a scramble to pass, by Bearcat QB Gavin Schunke, connected with Carson Shields for a Bearcat 1st down after a 60 yard run by Shields. Neukomm went on to punch in the first touchdown of the game but the Bearcats 2-pt conversion attempt was no good.
Early in the 2nd quarter, Martinsville answered with a touchdown of their own and also failed to score the additional 2 points. During the kickoff, the Blue Streaks attempted an on-side kick but it failed to go 10-yards before a Martinsville player touched it, handing possession to the Bearcats at the 48 yard line. Neukomm rushed for 14 yards and then completed a pass from Schunke for a pair of 1st downs for the Bearcats. After a series of penalties on the Bearcats, Schunke tossed a pass to Caleb Clutteur for the 2nd MCP touchdown of the day. The 2-pt conversion was made good with a pass from Schunke to Carson Shields. During the ensuing kick off, the Blue Streaks were charged with a block in the back penalty, backing them up to the 34 yard line. The half ended with an interception by Bearcat LB, Dierks Neukomm.
The Bearcats suffered a slow start after halftime, forcing them to punt the ball away to the 30 yard line for a Blue Streak possession. Martinsville chipped away at the Bearcat defense, making it into the red zone before fumbling the football away. Taking over possession, the Bearcats couldn't get the ball out of their own endzone returning the ball to Blue Streak possession. Martinsville ran in a touchdown before scoring the additional 2 points tying the score up in the 3rd. The long Blue Streak kick off results in a touchback and the Bearcats take control of the ball at their 20 yard line.
With the ball in their possession to start the 4th quarter, Schunke handed the ball off to Skyler Estay who ran the ball for a 1st down. A series of incomplete passes forced another punt by the Bearcats and the Blue Streaks took over at the 34 yard line. Martinsville quickly capitalized with a massive 75 yard touchdown run to take the lead and then punched in an additional 2 points. MCP followed by a group of carries by Tyler Neukomm resulting in a pair of 1st downs. Martinsville answered with an interception TD run which was called back due to a blindside block penalty and they started their possession at the 33 yard line. The Blue Streaks wound the clock down and finished out the afternoon, beating the Bearcats 14-22 and handing the Bearcats their first loss.
After the game, QB Gavin Schunke said Bearcat fans have a lot to look forward to, "Lots of improvement by the team. We didn't know a lot about this team. We'll get better every week. We're looking forward to Hiawatha (next week's opponent). One game at a time." Head Coach, Clint Schwartz commented on the Bearcat effort Saturday afternoon. "Obviously we'd love to come out on top and win, but that's not what we're based on. Winning is nice,but our whole program isn't defined by that scoreboard. We knew we had a lot of new faces, some with a giant learning curve...there were probably 13 kids this year that this was their first varsity football snap and that's tough but I think our kids did a good job, I thought they fought, and their effort was never in question. We're just going to continue to get better as the year goes on and that's what it's all about." Coach Schwartz also spoke about the addition of St. Anne to the 8-man football association, stating his excitement over having another team that's so close to Milford and wished the Cardinals well on their season. MCP will host St. Anne on September 30th at Sam Fanning Stadium but up next, Hiawatha will make the trek to Milford for a non-conference match-up on Saturday, September 2nd with kick-off at 1pm.