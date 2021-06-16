Though the local prep track and field scene is strong, state championships can be difficult to come by at
season’s end. Don’t tell that to the bevy of athletes who carry top sectional seed results into this week’s IHSA boys’ state meets. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS caught up with Class 1A’s No. 1 athletes — or their coaches — to preview Thursday’s festivities:
Jameson Cluver
Watseka senior
His event: 400-meter dash
His sectional time: 50.11 seconds
How important to you is having the No. 1 seed in the 400? “Having the No. 1 seed inspires me to push myself even more because I know everyone else is going to be chasing me.”
How did you feel about your sectional race? “I think my sectional race turned out to be good. There were a lot of great 400-meter runners there that helped push me.”
How have you seen yourself develop as a 400 runner? “I have had great development as a 400-meter runner throughout my track season at Watseka because I have outstanding coaches that put me in the right situations to succeed.”
What will it take for you to replicate your sectional success at state? “The key for me to be successful at state is to stay calm and level-headed and not let being No. 1 get to my head. Also, having a great start is one of the keys. I know I have a fast and smooth first 200. The first 200 will be the key because I know my toughness and grit will carry me the last 200.”
What would it mean for you to win the state championship in the 400? “It would be a great honor to my family and the school that I represent if I end up winning the 400.”