The Watseka Lady Warriors basketball team will host Cissna Park Feb. 7 for Veterans Night.
Both teams will be wearing red, white and blue uniforms and raising money to donate to Wreaths Across America.
There will be at chili supper from 4:30-6 p.m. for a donation. The Watseka American Legion and Cissna Park American Legion members have been invited to the game. All veterans in attendance will be introduced at 6 p.m.
Watseka American Legion Post 23 will percent the colors for the national anthem prior to the start of the game. The varsity game will start at 6:30 p.m.
T-shirts are being sold by the Lady Warriors players. Those who wish to purchase a shirt may do so by contacting Coach Barry Bauer or any Lady Warriors player before Jan. 29.