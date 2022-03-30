Hoopeston Area players, coaches and fans bundled up for Friday's home softball match against Urbana.
The fickle March weather buffeted the field with heavy winds for much of the game that were accompanied by occasional bursts of snow, rain, sleet and hail.
Hoopeston Area took an early lead with a run in the second inning followed by two in the third and another in the fourth all the while holding Urbana scoreless.
Urbana would put up two runs in the sixth inning, but Hoopeston Area answered with two more of their own and went into the seventh inning with a 6-2 lead.
Urbana would pull back into contention in the seventh inning.
Three Urbana players were able to reach home on an errant throw to first.
Urbana was able to put up two more runs in the inning to pull ahead 7-6.
The Lady Cornjerkers entered the final inning with a zeal to pull victory from the jaws of defeat.
Hoopeston Area's Tobi West laid down a successful infield hit and was able to reach second on a throwing error.
West would later make her way to third and was able to reach home on an errant throw.
West's baserunning skills pulled Hoopeston Area even with Urbana 7-7.
Hoopeston Area’s Payton Armstrong reached base on a bunt and eventually made her way to third.
Hoopeston Area was down to its last out when Logan Watson stepped up to bat.
Watson fouled off a few pitches and was down to her last strike when she hit a line drive to center field that brought Armstrong home and won the game for the Lady Cornjerkers 8-7.
Watson led the Lady Cornjerkers on offense with three hits and two RBI. West had two hits and scored twice during the game. Maddie Barnes, Payton Armstrong, Alexa Bailey and Makhia Colunga each had a hit during the game. Barnes and Watson each had two stolen bases, while West and Macy Warner each had one stolen base.
Barnes was the winning pitcher for the Lady Cornjekers. Barnes pitched seven innings with 11 strikeouts and allowing two hits, six walks and one earned run.
Hoopeston Area was scheduled to host Prairie Central on Saturday, but the game was canceled.
The Lady Cornjerkers were back in action Monday at home against Champaign Central.
Hoopeston Area took an early lead by scoring a run in the first inning.
Champaign Central answered with a run of their own in the second inning and another in the third inning.
The Lady Cornjerkers put up another run in the third inning.
Champaign Central put some distance between themselves and Hoopeston in the third with three more runs.
Hoopeston Area answered with two more runs in the fourth inning and pulled even with Champaign Central with another run in the fifth to tie the game 5-5.
Champaign Central pulled ahead again with another run in the sixth inning and held Hoopeston Area scoreless for that inning.
They would put the game away in the seventh inning with three more runs.
Hoopeston Area attempted to pull the game back from the brink but could only manage one run.
Champaign Central defeated Hoopeston Area 9-6.
Hoopeston Area’s season record stands at 3-2.
The Lady Cornjerkers will be back in action Thursday when they travel to take on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 4:30 p.m. They will compete in the Rantoul Tournament Friday and Saturday. They will host Westville at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Fisher at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.