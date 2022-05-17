Milford/Cissna Park 13, Chrisman 2. Abby Storm doubled and tripled, driving in five runs, and Lydia Puetz went 2 of 2 with an RBI as the Bearcats (8-7-1) cruised to the VVC victory. Brynlee Wright added two RBI on two hits and Alivia Schmink hit an RBI double. Alivia Brinkley singled twice for the Cardinals (0-12).
Lady Bearcats defeat Chrisman
Jordan Crook
