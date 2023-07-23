(DANVILLE, IL) – Although Carter Krawchuck was only starting his second game in nine appearances for the Danville Dans this summer, this start was a complete 180 from the last one. His first start last week in Springfield had him giving up the first six runs over 3.1 innings in an eventual 16-7 loss to the Lucky Horseshoes, according to information from the team.

But Saturday night was the complete opposite, with the Purdue right-hander throwing a 7-inning no-hitter in the Dans 10-0 shutout of the Alton River Dragons. The St. Catharines, Ontario native struck out six while walking five in the victory. The Dans brought the game to an early end scoring their tenth run on an errant throw by the catcher to third after a passed ball that allowed Trenton Pallas to advance and then score the game-ending run.

