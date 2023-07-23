(DANVILLE, IL) – Although Carter Krawchuck was only starting his second game in nine appearances for the Danville Dans this summer, this start was a complete 180 from the last one. His first start last week in Springfield had him giving up the first six runs over 3.1 innings in an eventual 16-7 loss to the Lucky Horseshoes, according to information from the team.
But Saturday night was the complete opposite, with the Purdue right-hander throwing a 7-inning no-hitter in the Dans 10-0 shutout of the Alton River Dragons. The St. Catharines, Ontario native struck out six while walking five in the victory. The Dans brought the game to an early end scoring their tenth run on an errant throw by the catcher to third after a passed ball that allowed Trenton Pallas to advance and then score the game-ending run.
This is the sixth no-hitter in Dans franchise history, and the first since a combined no-hitter by Steve Washilewski and Will Klein against the Hannibal Hoots on June 23, 2018.
Other no-hitters for Danville Dans history include CJ Burdick throwing a no-hitter against Springfield Sliders on June 4, 2014; Brian Wiese throwing a 9-inning no-no against the Springfield Rifles on July 27, 1996; Kurt Ainsworth tossed a 7-inning no-hitter against the Quincy Gems on June 18, 1997; a Dans 6-inning combined no-hitter was tossed on the road by Nick DeCampli and Ty Davis in a 2-1 loss to the Rifles in the second game of a double-header on July 22, 2004.
