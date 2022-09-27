The Iroquois West boys golf team participated in the Watseka Invitational golf match at Shewami Country Club on Sept. 23. Other participating schools were Watseka, Milford, Grant Park, Kankakee, Manteno, Cissna Park, and Donovan. Kankakee took first place with a team score of 171. IW took 2nd with 175 followed by Milford 179, Watseka 185, and Manteno 188.
Individual first place honors went to Kankakee’s Paul Azzarelli with a score of 37. 2nd overall was Grant Park’s Trey Boecker with a 38 followed by IW’s Tyler Read 40, Milford’s Adin Portwood 41, and Watseka’s Lathan Bowling 41. Other scores for IW were Kyler Meents 42, Collin Tilstra 46, Evan Izquierdo 47, Kamden Kimmel 48, and Gannon Schnurr 54.