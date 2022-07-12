The Kankakee-Iroquois County Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament will be Aug. 27 at Oak Springs Golf Club in St. Anne.
According to information provided, tee time start at 8:30 a.m.
Entry deadline is Aug. 7 with early bird deadline Aug. 1. There is a fee to participate that includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, door prize and awards.
This is an 18-hole flighted stroke play event. Golfers are flighted by USGA/CDGA handicap determined based on number of entries. Trophies are awarded for gross and net scores by flight.
To be eligible, participants must be a legal resident of Kankakee or Iroquois counties or an active, paid member of a county course or actively participating in a league at a county course and have current 18-hole handicap from CDGA or online handicapping system.
Entry forms are available online or at all are golf courses. KIC Women’s Golf can be found on social media.
KIWGA committee members include Debi Zurek, Bernie Hinrich, Nancy Cyr, Nena Mayotte, Dolores Stam, Cheryl Burns, Heidi Malito, Deanne Young and Kelly Frey. Zurek can be contacted at overpar25@gmail.com and Hinrich can be contacted at bernie13fm@yahoo.com.
The group will again be supporting Iroquois County and Kankakee County junior golf programs with proceeds from special raffle and golfer donations of new golf balls, tees, gloves, golf towel or monetary contributions.