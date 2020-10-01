The Iroquois West boys golf team took the number one spot this year at the Iroquois County golf invitational at Shewami Country Club.
Following IW's team score of 177 for the boys was Watseka with a score of 180. Milford took the number three spot with 188. Donovan finished with a 199 score, while Cissna Park and Clifton Central both finished with scores of 220.
Individually, Iroquois West's Kyler Meents won the day finishing off with a score of 41. Watseka's Jordan Schroeder earned second place, penciling in a score of 42, while Ryan Tilstra finished with a 43 score. CJ VanHoveln of Milford and Zachary Hickman of Watseka rounded out the four and five spot with scores of 44 each.
Watseka took the leading spot for the girls, picking up a 210 team score. IW finished with a score of 217 to take second place, while Clifton Central ended their day with a score of 253 for third. Milford earned a score of 255 to take the number four spot while Cissna Park finished with a score of 307.
For individuals, Adelynn Scharp was this year's girls county tournament champion, picking up a score of 45. Teammate, McKinley Tilstra finished her night off with a 48 to take second place, while Natalie Schroeder from Watseka earned a 48 to finish in third. Watseka's Carolyn Dickte and Allie Hoy each finished with scores of 53 to round out the day.